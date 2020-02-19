VIDEO: Wisconsin Football Players Dance During Purdue Game
Jake Kocorowski
MADISON, Wis. -- During Wisconsin's Big Ten clash with Purdue on Tuesday evening, the Kohl Center faithful received more than just the entertainment associated with a college basketball game.
At the under-16 minute media timeout of the game with the Badgers [insert score], members of the football program and the UW dance team performed a routine on the court.
Those participating in the extravaganza included the following:
- Defensive end Matt Henningsen and Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Safeties Collin Wilder and Tyler Mais
- Linebackers Maema Njongmeta, Marty Strey and Jacob Heyroth
- Quarterback Graham Mertz
- Offensive linemen Tyler Beach, Kayden Lyles and Aaron Vopal
- Punter/holder Connor Allen
- Long snapper Adam Bay
- Wide receiver/athlete Chimere Dike
- Tight end Hayden Rucci