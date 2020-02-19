AllBadgers
VIDEO: Wisconsin Football Players Dance During Purdue Game

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- During Wisconsin's Big Ten clash with Purdue on Tuesday evening, the Kohl Center faithful received more than just the entertainment associated with a college basketball game.

At the under-16 minute media timeout of the game with the Badgers [insert score], members of the football program and the UW dance team performed a routine on the court.

Those participating in the extravaganza included the following:

  • Defensive end Matt Henningsen and Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • Safeties Collin Wilder and Tyler Mais
  • Linebackers Maema Njongmeta, Marty Strey and Jacob Heyroth
  • Quarterback Graham Mertz
  • Offensive linemen Tyler Beach, Kayden Lyles and Aaron Vopal
  • Punter/holder Connor Allen
  • Long snapper Adam Bay
  • Wide receiver/athlete Chimere Dike
  • Tight end Hayden Rucci
