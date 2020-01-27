Five Wisconsin Badgers to Watch for in 2020: Offense

Nearly one month has passed since Wisconsin's 2019 season came to a close in Pasedena with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. With three Badgers already declaring for the NFL Draft, and another few who have entered the transfer portal, roles will change and opportunities will arise for others to step up in 2020.

We are still months away from spring practices kicking off, though the team has already begun winter conditioning. That being said, AllBadgers.com presents a way-too-early list of five players to watch on the offensive side of the ball. Later this week, a look at the some defensive players will be published as well.

Nakia Watson

The loss of Jonathan Taylor will undoubtedly be felt on the offense. Just in 2019 alone, the Doak Walker Award finalist ran for 2,003 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with 21 touchdowns. He also added 26 catches for 252 yards and five receiving scores.

Logic dictates not one but a few Badgers backs will need to step up and pick up production. Watson, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season, will likely be one of them. He emerged in 2019 to run for 331 yards on 4.5 yards per attempt with two touchdowns on offense, but the Wisconsin staff also utilized him as a key cog on special teams.

Can the Austin, Tex., native continue his progression and be the main back in a position group that also boasts Garrett Groshek, Isaac Guerendo (more on him in a bit), Julius Davis, walk-on Brady Schipper and four-star 2020 commit Jalen Berger?

Cormac Sampson

The Eau Claire Memorial product started his college career as a tight end, only to be moved to the offensive line during spring 2019 and even worked at center during fall camp in August.

Then, injuries decimated assistant Mickey Turner's tight end room with Luke Benzschawel, Gabe Lloyd and Zander Neuville all missing last season. The redshirt freshman popped over to his initial position group and emerged as a stout blocker alongside Jake Ferguson.

“So it’s just been me and him back and forth, and honestly, wouldn’t want anybody else just helping me take that work off," Ferguson said on Dec. 19.

"He’s an incredible player. He’ll do anything that we need him to do."

Now the question to ask is -- where does Sampson play in 2020? Depending upon the health of the tight end room will be one factor, along with the development of younger players like Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff. Based on Rudolph's discussion with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus from an early January article, however, it appears Sampson could jump back to the line.

Graham Mertz

Without a shadow of a doubt, Jack Coan asserted himself as the leader of the offense at quarterback and helped guide the unit to success. He put together a fantastic season, throwing 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions and completing 69.6% of his passes. He averaged nearly 195 yards passing per game as well.

That being said, it should bear watching just how the room competes next season. For Wisconsin, Mertz signed as part of the 2019 class, and he showed he could compete with the more experienced signal callers in the spring. In fall camp, he started stringing together better practices in sessions open to the media after a week or so of the offense installing plays.

Mertz wound up as a co-backup along with redshirt freshman Chase Wolf in the two-deep during the season. However, as he told reporters during Rose Bowl media day, he saw his first-team reps increase during Iowa week due to Coan being -- as offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph noted -- a "little bit banged up."

Entering his second year act UW, can Mertz -- the four-star, 2019 All-American Bowl MVP signee -- continue his develop and challenge Coan for the No. 1 spot as quarterback?

Isaac Guerendo

Towards the end of the season, the redshirt freshman showed some flashes of potential. On special teams, he helped engineer a 49-yard kickoff return on a reverse to throw off Minnesota in the Big Ten West-clinching victory on Nov. 30. In the Rose Bowl, Wisconsin utilized him with a carry and a reception as well.

Like Watson, Guerendo will enter his third year in the program in 2020. He has the speed to alter games. After being listed as a wide receiver during his first year as a Badger in 2019, can he continue to make strides in Settle's room as a running back?

Kayden Lyles

The interior of the line for Wisconsin will now be without center Tyler Biadasz -- who declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month -- along with redshirt seniors David Moorman and Jason Erdmann. The latter two exhausted their eligibility after the Rose Bowl, where all three players started.

Lyles played in all 13 games, starting four of them, after transitioning back from working on the defensive line in 2018. The question here will be where the Wisconsin legacy winds up lining up. He received guard and center snaps in the spring of 2019, but Rudolph condensed his duties in fall camp to the former.

Now with Biadasz gone, will Lyles receive more snaps back at center?

Who else to keep tabs on? Tight ends Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff, offensive linemen Joe Tippmann and Logan Bruss, wide receivers A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Stephan Bracey, Cade Green and Emmet Perry