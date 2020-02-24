Wisconsin TE Luke Benzschawel Steps Away from Football

Wisconsin's tight end room will have one less Badger in it for the 2020 season.

On Monday afternoon, Luke Benzschawel announced via social media that he is leaving football. The tight end would have been a redshirt senior this upcoming season; however, his health has not been great during his time at UW. He played in only 15 games (four starts), and he missed all of the 2019 season due to a right leg injury.

He acknowledged his health in the following statement that he released:

"I consider myself fortunate to have been part of the Wisconsin football program for the past four years.

"I have not been as fortunate when it comes to my health, however. After undergoing a fourth procedure on my knee, and despite giving everything I have to get back on the field, my doctors and I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the game.

"To say this was a difficult decision would be an understatement, but ..... I'm proud to be a Badger and I'm looking forward to finding other opportunities to support my teammates and continue contributing to our success.

"On, Wisconsin!"

Benzschawel was used as an in-line tight end during his time as a Badger. With injuries to he and Gabe Lloyd last season, Wisconsin utilized Cormac Sampson in that particular role. Whether or not Sampson, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2020, returns to the group or moves back to the offensive line is still publicly to be confirmed.

Jake Ferguson -- who was second on the team in receptions in 2019 -- Lloyd, Jack Eschenbach, Hayden Rucci, Clay Cundiff, and Coy Wanner were all listed as part of Mickey Turner's room for 2019. Wisconsin 2020 signees Cam Large and Cole Dakovich will join the group later this year as well.

As reported last month, Seth Currens -- who moved to tight end last season after stints at safety and inside linebacker -- opted to enter the transfer portal.