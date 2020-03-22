AllBadgers
Which Football Programs Would You Like Wisconsin to Play in the Future?

Jake Kocorowski

Coming up for the 2020 season, Wisconsin has non-conference matchups against Southern Illinois, Appalachian State and Notre Dame. Two of the three are at home inside Camp Randall Stadium, while the clash with the Fighting Irish will take place at Lambeau Field in early October.

2021 non-Big Ten opponents include Notre Dame (at Soldier Field), Eastern Michigan and Army.

I have already asked this on Twitter, but my question to fans -- what program(s) would you like to see Wisconsin play down the road? SEC, Big 12, UTAH STATE (Gary Andersen Bowl!), Florida State (Alex Hornibrook Bowl?), ACC schools all have been submitted.

Let me know by 8 p.m. CT on Sunday night, so that's just over 24 hours, and then the programs I get the most responses about I'll write about for Monday.

How do you do that? Reply in the comments section below. It's easy to sign up, and FREE!

BuckyFan11
BuckyFan11

Georgia! That'd be really interesting.

Wisconsin Johnson
Wisconsin Johnson

Arkansas, Georgia,

