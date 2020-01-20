AllBadgers
AllBadgers.com Twitter Q&A Recap

Jake Kocorowski

As the NFC Championship game started winding down on Sunday evening, AllBadgers.com decided to kick up its weekly Q&A session on Twitter.

I answer questions ranging from the offensive line to the wide receiver depth for Wisconsin, along with basketball and recruiting questions. As a note with the answer regarding the Badgers' potential starting five for Joe Rudolph's group for 2020, I threw out a way-too-early prediction for Cormac Sampson at center. 

That being said, 1) It is a way-too-early thought (though I am especially high on the Eau Claire native) and 2) We will not know if the in-state product will officially move back to the line until spring practices start and the roster is released. That being said, and based on a discussion the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus had with Rudolph, the assistant coach believes the line is "where his (Sampson's) future is."

As always, you can ask away in real time or bring up a bunch of questions in AllBadgers.com's Community section located on the site. We love engagement!

