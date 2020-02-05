"Rolling the Dice," Wright Decides to Walk On at Wisconsin

Daniel Wright took in the "rockin'" Kohl Center environment and a 64-63 upset by Wisconsin's men's basketball team over now-No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday. Visiting the football program on its junior day, the prep quarterback later announced to position coach Jon Budmayr that he would accept the preferred walk-on opportunity with the Badgers.

According to the Sergeant Bluff, Iowa (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) signal caller, there was much rejoicing thereafter.

“After the basketball game this weekend, we just talked for a little bit with Coach Budmayr, and basically I just told him I was in," Wright told AllBadgers.com on Monday night. "I was all in and excited to get started on this journey with him and the rest of the staff, and there were a lot of hugs, a lot of excitement, and so it was a pretty special moment.”

Wright publicly announced the decision to become part of Wisconsin's 2020 class on Sunday evening, just a few days before National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Though he committed to Sioux Falls in December -- and there are family ties to the Division II program with brother Jackson playing for the Cougars -- he had always dreamed of playing Big Ten football

He left money on the table to jump at the chance to prove himself.

“They gave me a very good financial situation at USF, and it was a tough decision for sure because I've built great relationships with the coaching staff there," Wright said. "They have a great program going on. My brother goes there, but I just decided that I needed to roll the dice and bet on myself and just try and play at the highest level because I believe that I can."

After committing to Sioux Falls in early-to-middle December, Wright recalled first receiving contact from Budmayr about a week or two thereafter. Then on Jan. 20, Budmayr popped by his high school for a conversation. That is when he first started thinking about playing for Wisconsin was a real possibility.

“I think he made some sort of a special trip," Wright said. "He came to my school, and we sat and talked for probably an hour. He got me out of class, which was really fun, so we just chatted for a while and really started to grow a relationship. After he left, I just felt really good about things, and I was excited to go to Madison and really check things out for myself and see what (Wisconsin) had to offer.”

Wright made the trek with his family to Madison this past weekend. After hearing from UW head coach Paul Chryst in a big team room setting, along with some of the academic staff, they split off into position group meetings and had a chance to speak with Budmayr more before heading to the Kohl Center.

“I would say it was probably a pretty good chunk of time out of the day just chatting about everything," Wright said. "He hadn't really met my parents yet, and so they are starting to grow a relationship, which is really important to me because they need to be on the same page as well as the rest of us."

At the football facilities, Wright also received the opportunity to see a wall near Wisconsin's locker room that is dedicated to its walk-on tradition.

"I mean big names on there, guys like J.J. Watt," Wright said. "It was just really neat to see that and just to really get to know everything about the program because I've been an Iowa fan kind of my whole life, and so all I've ever known is that Iowa can never beat Wisconsin.

"That's really all I know about it, so just getting to know more about the program was really fun for me because it's such a great tradition and it was really exciting day.”

According to Wright's Hudl profile, he stands at 6'8, 225 pounds. His senior highlights boast 3,000 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019 -- 7,030 and 78 in his high school career, respectively.

The prep signal caller said that Budmayr "mentioned that he'd been evaluating a lot of guys and said he wanted to find the best walk-on candidate he could find." The Wisconsin assistant liked Wright's throwing motion.

“He told me Coach Chryst mentioned that I reminded him of Derek Anderson from his Oregon State days, which was a cool thing to hear," Wright said. "It's fun to know that Coach Chryst has seen my tape, just things like that."

Now Wright -- who also tweeted a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State in October -- will head to Madison later this year to join the Wisconsin football program to be a part of its quarterback room. Not bad for a player who started his high school career as a freshman on the offensive line, a position where his older brother thrived at on way to claiming INA all-state honors.

Wright admitted he almost joined the golf team because he felt he would not "pan out" or fill out to the size of his elder sibling, but head coach Justin Smith presented the young player with an opportunity to change positions.

“One thing kind of led to another," Wright said. "I beat out one guy, and I became the backup my sophomore year. So I was about a month into being a quarterback, and I was all of a sudden the backup of a 3A varsity team. Then our starter broke his hand in the first quarter of our second game of the season so I was kind of thrown into the fire. It was shaky at times, but we ended up going 10-1 that year. It was a learning experience but a fun year so I'm still pretty new to the quarterback position, to be honest.

"I'm still learning, still growing, but I think that one thing that'll translate at the next level is my ability to pick up on things and learn a system quick enough. That's going to be something I'm gonna have to work at, but I think that's an area where I can really achieve good things."