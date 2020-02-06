Wisconsin Badgers' Class of 2020 Superlatives

Wisconsin wrapped up its 2020 class on Wednesday after a drama-free National Signing Day. The only scholarship addition to the class came from from four-star running back Jalen Berger, who made his January oral commitment official this afternoon.

The future always is bright, and this class has shaped up to be the highest-rated in UW history. That being said, let's peak into the future and give some way-too-early predictions. Here's AllBadgers.com superlatives for the class of 2020.

Earliest to find playing time?

This past season, true freshmen defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and inside linebacker Leo Chenal received a significant amount of work on defense at positions of need (see: depth). Heading into 2020, my areas to watch for the team in general revolve around where key contributors have departed. Those include the interior offensive line (Tyler Biadasz, Jason Erdmann, David Moorman), wide receiver (A.J. Taylor, Quintez Cephus, Aron Cruickshank), running back (Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw), and both outside and inside linebacker (Zack Baun, Chris Orr).

For true freshman to play in their first year, they have to be both physically ready at the college level and show they have digested the playbook/schemes presented. Both Jonathan and A.J. Taylor, Cephus, Orr, Cruickshank and Danny Davis have played in their initial seasons as a Badger.

Looking at inside linebacker, and as seen last year with Chenal, Jordan Turner is one of seven Badgers true freshman who have enrolled early at UW. Like his new position mate, Chenal also participated in spring ball and later moved into the two-deep once the 2019 season started.

With Orr gone, it could be an intriguing battle as to whom works into the depth chart. I am really high on Maema Njongmeta to make a splash in possibly the fourth inside linebacker spot. The Illinois native redshirted last season but was part of UW's travel roster for some games. However, we all know special teams is a quick way on the field, and injuries can always pop up. Already listed at 6'3 and 220 pounds, can Turner make a splash?

Offensively, and even though he did not enroll early, I'll say Jalen Berger. Watching his Hudl highlights and speaking with his head coach, Dan Sabella, I feel like Wisconsin will be able to utilize him out of the backfield in a number of different ways. If he acclimates quickly, he could be a threat in the ground game and out of the backfield in the passing game. That could provide head coach Paul Chryst, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and running backs coach John Settle various options in the backfield with Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek, Isaac Guerendo, among others.

[Quick note: I feel outside linebacker Nick Herbig (and Kaden Johnson) will be worth watching, especially with Wisconsin's defense needing to replace the production of Zack Baun. However, we have seen younger outside linebackers like Izayah Green-May, Jaylan Franklin and Spencer Lytle need time to develop a bit more physically. Can the two talented four-star edge rushers develop quickly enough before August and September? Similar thoughts about Cam Large and the tight end position.]

Most Intriguing

I will say Berger as my No. 1a choice here. In high school, he could be split out wide, run jet sweeps and line up in the backfield. Sabella raved about the New Jersey product's hands. How Chryst and the staff use him throughout his collegiate career with be something to keep tabs on.

My 1b choice here? Offensive lineman Jack Nelson. He shot up the recruiting charts in the past year, going from a three-star to four-star by Rivals, but then also going from a four-star to a five-star in 247Sports' standalone rankings. Not to mention, the recruiting services praised some of his work during All-American Bowl practices early last month.

He enrolled early at Madison, so he is on campus now. Though there is depth on the offensive line -- I believe more so on the edge at tackle -- can he add more weight on and catch on with the playbook to make a splash?

Biggest Recruiting "Wins"

Of course, all of the recruits choosing Wisconsin are wins for the program. In this category, however, Berger and Johnson pop out at first thought in terms of recency.

After not landing DeaMonte Trayanum, Kevontre Bradford or Jo'Quavious Marks after their respective official visits, or for that matter a previous target like Reggie Love, Berger took a late trip to Madison in November.

Just like Jonathan Taylor for the class of 2017, UW received a later verbal during this recruiting cycle from the New Jersey back. The 2020 four-star back announced his decision during the All-American Bowl telecast on Jan. 4.

For Johnson, a four-star outside linebacker by all three major recruiting services, he announced his decision during a signing ceremony on Dec. 18. According to Rivals and 247Sports, he held 15 offers from Nebraska, Minnesota, Oregon State and LSU, among others.

However, Large deserves some note here as well. He boasted a top four of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia before announcing his commitment to the Badgers in August.

UW not just receiving an official visit from Herbig -- a Honolulu, Hawaii, native -- but also a quick commitment thereafter from him also stands out in this category.

The "Sleeper" Pick

The more I watch Devin Chandler's senior Hudl highlights, the more they pop out to me. His ability to make contested catches, reel in passes at a high point but also accelerate past competition at the high school level is intriguing. He is only rated a two-star prospect by Rivals, though he is a mid three-star recruit by 247Sports' standalone rankings. That being said, wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore not only has a great eye for talent but the ability to develop players at that position.

The signees at defensive end will be interesting to watch over time. Cade McDonald really stood out during a Wisconsin summer camp in early June that led to an offer and subsequent commitment. Now the in-state product has enrolled early to get a jumpstart in learning the techniques seen on position coach Inoke Breckterfield's line. I also think James Thompson, Jr., from the Cincinnati area, will be worth watching as well down the line.

When I was at BadgerBlitz.com, here is what defensive coordianator Jim Leonhard said about those two projected ends on Dec. 18:

“Cade was extremely impressive coming to camp. Great size, great physicality, just continues to get better. It was a lot of fun to watch him play throughout the course of the season, and just in every area, just continuing to develop. We’re excited to get him in the program. Same with James Thompson. Great leader for that program. Led his high school team back to the playoffs for the first time in a while so great leader, great personality. Really had a great visit and when you sat down with him, you realized what he’s going to be able to provide from an energy standpoint to that d-line room. Like I said, he’s just scratching the surface, and he’ll continue to get better.”

Positions That were Most Addressed in 2020

Outside linebacker. Wisconsin will lose Baun, Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell heading into 2020. Though the latter two may not have contributed the staggering stats compared to Baun, who recorded 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss on way to consensus second-team All-America honors, assistant Bobby April's room has depleted in numbers. However, Leonhard and April will have the four-star standouts in Herbig and Johnson, along with high three-star signee Aaron Witt, coming into the program.

Offensive Line. Wisconsin locked down two four-star, All-American Bowl participants in Nelson and Trey Wedig, plus likely fellow projected linemen Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini and Dylan Barrett continue to replenish a line that lost three key contributors.

Tight end. With injuries to Luke Benzschawel and Gabe Lloyd last year, Cormac Sampson needed to move back to Mickey Turner's position group from the offensive line. If Sampson moves back inside to the line, it should be interesting to see how 2019 signees Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff -- two players I am high on -- progress in their second season in Madison. That being said, I think Large and Cole Dakovich will be solid additions to this room and pay dividends down the road.

