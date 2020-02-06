AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin's 2020 Team Recruiting Rankings

Jake Kocorowski

Now that the dust has settled after the official National Signing Day on Wednesday, Wisconsin can now boast that it has locked in its highest-ranked class in program history -- at least according to one recruiting service.

Not only that, but at least a quarter of the 20 Badgers signed as scholarship players were rated four stars or higher from each site as well.

How this class influences the success of Paul Chryst's team down the line remains to be seen -- but for now, AllBadgers.com looks at each service's national team ranking for Wisconsin, along with highlighting high star designations for some of the newest members of the football program.

247Sports Composite: 25th

In the beginning of UW's press release on Wednesday evening, it touted this recruiting services' ranking first and foremost:

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin football program on Wednesday finalized the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history. 

Four-star running back Jalen Berger of Newark, N.J., submitted his National Letter of Intent and became the Badgers' 20th scholarship signee for 2020, the final piece of a class that ranks 25th nationally by 247 Sports.

That gives Wisconsin its highest-rated class in the online rankings era, topping last year's record-high national ranking of 29th.

In terms of players with four stars or higher next to their name, here are both 247Sports' composite rankings* and its standalone marks as well:

*You can read more about what the 247Sports composite rankings mean and how they're evaluated here.

Rivals: 27th

Wisconsin ranked 27th in the nation for the second consecutive year, matching 2019's mark.

When looking back on Rivals' rankings, it appears only the 2005 class is ranked higher (25th). It ranked the following as four-star recruits:

  • Jalen Berger, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson

ESPN: 26th

The Badgers barely missed out on a Top 25 team ranking for this recruiting cycle, ranking fifth out of the Big Ten teams.

Here is whom claimed four-star status. For what it is worth, all five Badgers are within the ESPN300 for the 2020 class:

  • Trey Wedig, Nick Herbig, Jack Nelson, Jalen Berger, Kaden Johnson 
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Badgers' Class of 2020 Superlatives

Let's look to the future, shall we?

Jake Kocorowski

by

Larry Horse

Instant Reaction: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Quick stats, players of the game and more

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Follow all the action!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to Watch, Projected Starters

How to catch all the action in "The Barn" on Wednesday night!

Jake Kocorowski

An In-Depth Look at Wisconsin's Class of 2020

An extremely talented group of Badgers will come to, or are already in, Madison

Jake Kocorowski

Four-star 2020 RB Jalen Berger Signs with Wisconsin

A profile of the four-star signee

Jake Kocorowski

"Rolling the Dice," Wright Decides to Walk On at Wisconsin

A chat with the only quarterback in UW's 2020 class.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Minnesota Golden Gophers

A look at the Badgers' next opponent.

Jake Kocorowski

Tyler Wahl Adjusting to Role After “Roller Coaster” Week

The true freshman discusses moving into the starting lineup and facing the home state Gophers.

Jake Kocorowski

2020 QB Daniel Wright Commits to Wisconsin as a Walk-On

Another player pledges to this recruiting class.

Jake Kocorowski