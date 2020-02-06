Wisconsin's 2020 Team Recruiting Rankings

Now that the dust has settled after the official National Signing Day on Wednesday, Wisconsin can now boast that it has locked in its highest-ranked class in program history -- at least according to one recruiting service.

Not only that, but at least a quarter of the 20 Badgers signed as scholarship players were rated four stars or higher from each site as well.

How this class influences the success of Paul Chryst's team down the line remains to be seen -- but for now, AllBadgers.com looks at each service's national team ranking for Wisconsin, along with highlighting high star designations for some of the newest members of the football program.

247Sports Composite: 25th

In the beginning of UW's press release on Wednesday evening, it touted this recruiting services' ranking first and foremost:

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin football program on Wednesday finalized the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history. Four-star running back Jalen Berger of Newark, N.J., submitted his National Letter of Intent and became the Badgers' 20th scholarship signee for 2020, the final piece of a class that ranks 25th nationally by 247 Sports. That gives Wisconsin its highest-rated class in the online rankings era, topping last year's record-high national ranking of 29th.

In terms of players with four stars or higher next to their name, here are both 247Sports' composite rankings* and its standalone marks as well:

*You can read more about what the 247Sports composite rankings mean and how they're evaluated here.

Rivals: 27th

Wisconsin ranked 27th in the nation for the second consecutive year, matching 2019's mark.

When looking back on Rivals' rankings, it appears only the 2005 class is ranked higher (25th). It ranked the following as four-star recruits:

Jalen Berger, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson

ESPN: 26th

The Badgers barely missed out on a Top 25 team ranking for this recruiting cycle, ranking fifth out of the Big Ten teams.

Here is whom claimed four-star status. For what it is worth, all five Badgers are within the ESPN300 for the 2020 class: