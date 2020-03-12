Wisconsin Football Program Halts Spring Football Unofficial Visits

On Thursday morning, Wisconsin football director of player personnel Saeed Khalif tweeted that the program will cease all unofficial visits occurring during the spring "until further notice."

"We will suspend all spring unofficial visits to the University of Wisconsin campus until further notice," Khalif said. "Safety and welfare of our campus community and citizens abroad are our first priority."

Khalif's announcement came just minutes before the Big Ten Conference declared that it would cancel its remaining games for the on-going men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis amid the growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The football program recently held junior day visits on Feb. 1 and most recently on March 1.

A day prior, several announcements came forth that impacted the university, its students, and also its women's hockey team.

On Wednesday, UW-Madison and chancellor Rebecca Blank declared that the university will not have in-person, "face-to-face" classes from March 23 -- when students are supposed to start courses again after the institution's spring break -- through April 10.

The university also announced on Wednesday that the March 14 NCAA tournament quarterfinal matchup for women's hockey between Wisconsin and Clarkson would go on as currently scheduled at LaBahn Arena.

However, the weekend contest is slated to see a limited assembly of onlookers and fans due to worries about COVID-19, as the statement noted "student-athletes and coaches from each team will be provided four tickets for their personal use. The only other people in the arena will be those essential to the operation of the game."

With conference tournaments across the nation being canceled on Thursday, it should bear watching if there will be a potentially updated response from the NCAA for its upcoming basketball tournaments, with the men's side slated to start next week.

On Wednesday afternoon, NCAA president Mark Emmert made the move to continue with the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments, but "with only essential staff and limited family attendance," as seen in the following release: