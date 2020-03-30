AllBadgers.com Q&A: Wisconsin Running Backs, Offensive Line Talk

On Sunday evening, AllBadgers.com took to Twitter for a long-overdue Q & A session. You asked, and I attempted to answer during the 45-plus minute chat.

Wisconsin topics discussed last night include the following:

Running backs and who emerges, and who could surprise

Offensive linemen

The secondary and a couple of walk-ons

Wide receivers and which non-starting I'm keeping an eye on whenever football starts back up

Thoughts on the offense next year

In the above video, I also put together a "Q & A Extra" of sorts talking a little bit more about the running backs and why I like John Settle's room that boasts Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek, Isaac Guerendo and Julius Davis. Though there will be questions to ask about how they replace the production of Jonathan Taylor, I honestly feel that the interior offensive line and wide receivers (behind Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor) will be areas to watch once football does resume.

I'll work to get another Q & A up, this time on Facebook, sometime later this week as well.

