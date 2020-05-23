AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Last Jump Around for "Jump Around Wisconsin" on Saturday

Jake Kocorowski

Pack it up, pack it in, let me begin

The iconic first line of House of Pain's will once again play inside the state of Wisconsin this weekend on many local radio stations and beyond its borders via streaming -- uniting Badgers fans during this COVID-19 pandemic in this uniquely fan-organic experience.

However, this will be the last Saturday the "Jump Around Wisconsin" movement will officially get together virally to partake in the tradition that is normally seen between the third and fourth quarters of UW home games. One of its founders and organizers, Joe Lahti, confirmed this to AllBadgers.com on Saturday morning.

The time is still planned for 3 p.m. CT, and the list of stations where it can be heard is seen below.

Last week, AllBadgers.com featured the group and its rapid growth among Wisconsin faithful from starting just as a couple of neighbors in nearby Sun Prairie to having a significant reach.

Its Facebook-specific group currently sits at over 119,700 members, and as of last week, about 110 radio stations throughout the state have jumped on the bandwagon to play the early 1990s hip-hop classic.

As we wrote last Friday:

During this COVID-19 pandemic, "Jump Around Wisconsin" has allowed Badgers fans to unite each weekend and take part in this football tradition. No corporation or university initiative kickstarted this campaign to show UW pride. It all simply, organically began with two neighbors in a nearby Madison suburb.

“The one word I can say is surreal, because it was just two neighbors, two good friends having a beer and then it turned into this," Joe Lahti, one of those two neighbors, told AllBadgers.com last week. "There was no plan to make it like this.

"It was just to get a couple neighbors together and jump around and feel good for five minutes on a Saturday.”

Jump Around Wisconsin
Where fans can tune in and jump around one last time this weekend.Graphic created by Rob Marnocha

The Facebook group itself will not dissipate and will likely evolve from there. Stay tuned for more there.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin TE Target Jack Pugh Announces Date to Commit

Will the Badgers add a four-star standout to its growing 2021 class?

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag: Recruiting and COVID-19, Keeanu Benton

Answering a trio of questions from the Wisconsin faithful this weekend!

Jake Kocorowski

"The Barry Alvarez Show" Highlights: College Football Preparation, Updating Wisconsin Facilities

Some interesting topics from Wednesday's radio show.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

2021 K Tyler Bittman 'Grateful' for Walk-On Offer from Wisconsin

A chat with the in-state specialist, his recruiting process and what's ahead.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Makes Top 5 for 2021 WR/TE

The Colorado native trims the list to a handful.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Tight End

An Ohio native receives an opportunity to play at the next level from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 WR Kojo Antwi

The Badgers extend another opportunity to a key position group.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Big Ten Network Personalities Say Wisconsin is Favorite Big Ten Campus

High praise for the UW-Madison campus from a couple of notable hosts.

Jake Kocorowski

His Prep Career Complete, Max Lofy Looks to Next Level with Wisconsin

A chat with the Colorado cornerback, the relationship developed with Wisconsin and defensive coordinator, and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers Two Four-Star 2022 Wide Receivers

The Badgers stay busy on the recruiting trail with a couple of current high school sophomore wide receivers receiving opportunities.

Jake Kocorowski