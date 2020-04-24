AllBadgers
NFL Draft 2020: Day 2 Live Blog

Jake Kocorowski

Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft produced no Wisconsin Badgers in the first round once again. On Friday night starting at 6 p.m. CT, however, Zack Baun and Jonathan Taylor will likely hear their respective names called.

Follow along with AllBadgers.com and give us your thoughts on what's happening with your favorite NFL team, along with where you think Baun, Taylor and potentially Tyler Biadasz could go tonight. I will be posting throughout the day with any last-minute mocks or social media messages that are Wisconsin-related, along with any news or relevant updates.

Be sure to also look at our scouting reports seen here:

Updates

More to come ...

2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog

Tune in for more action!

Jake Kocorowski

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft: Tyler Biadasz Scouting Report

Another decorated lineman heads to the next level.

Jake Kocorowski

NFL Draft: Day 2 Projections for Zack Baun, Jonathan Taylor

What could be ahead for some Badgers on Friday night.

Jake Kocorowski

NFL Draft: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Scouting Report

Another talented Badger back heading to the next level.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Developing NFL-Ready Linebackers

How has the program helped the players get to the next level from the players' perspective.

Jake Kocorowski

NFL Draft: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Scouting Report

The consensus All-American has the versatility to make an impact at the next level.

Jake Kocorowski

A 'Far-Fetched' Goal Now Within Grasp for Quintez Cephus

A chat with the Wisconsin wide out just days away from a life-changing event.

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard on Favorite Memory of 2019-20 Season, Recruiting During Pandemic

A few highlights from the head coach's chat with the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Jake Kocorowski

NFL Draft: Wisconsin LB Chris Orr Scouting Report

A breakdown of the consensus second-team All-Big Ten 'backer

Jake Kocorowski

Chris Orr on Who's Up Next for Wisconsin's Inside Linebackers

More from AllBadgers.com's interview with the NFL-bound Badger.

Jake Kocorowski