Badgers Selected in First Round of NFL Draft: 1980-88

We're nearing a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and two former Wisconsin Badgers -- running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun -- have been projected by some in recent months to potentially go in the first round.

Wisconsin prides itself on being a program that develops its players to perform at the next level. That being said, 31 Badgers have been selected in the first round of NFL Draft dating back to 1937 (according to UW's 2019 fact book).

On Tuesday, we look back on Badgers who were drafted in the first round between 1980 and 1988, starting with three from 1985.

[Ed. note: Statistics and accolades during collegiate career came from Wisconsin's 2019 fact book]

1985: Darryl Sims (No. 20 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Sims played four seasons in the NFL between 1985-88, playing in 58 career games with three sacks.

His time in Madison spanned from 1980-84, and he ranks 10th in school history in sacks (17) and 11th in tackles for loss (39).

1985: Richard Johnson (No. 11 overall to the Houston Oilers)

Johnson eventually played eight seasons in the NFL from 1985-92, recording 15 interceptions as a member of the Houston Oilers. In 1990, he picked off a career-high eight passes.

UW's fact book calls out that the defensive back claimed first-team all-Big Ten honors during the 1984 season where he blocked six kicks, a school record. In that year, he also recorded seven passes defended and three interceptions.

1985: Al Toon (No. 10 overall to the New York Jets)

NFL.com's profile of Toon highlights a standout eight-year career. He finished his time at the next level with 517 receptions for 6,605 yards and 31 touchdown catches. In five of those seasons, he caught at least 63 receptions.

His two best seasons came in 1986 and 1988 for the Jets, both 1,000-yard campaigns. In caught 93 passes in the latter of the aforementioned years.

Toon still ranks among the best in school history in several statistics, including receiving yards (sixth, 2103 yards), receptions (eighth, 131), and touchdowns (fourth, 19). His 19.6 yards per catch in 1983 still ranks third all-time for a single season.

1980: Ray Snell (No. 22 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

According to NFL.com's profile of the former lineman, he played for three teams between 1980-85. Those included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. He played in all 16 games during his second year in the league in 1981.

According to UW's fact book, Snell was named a team captain in 1979 on way to the first-team All-Big Ten accolades.

