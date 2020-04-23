AllBadgers
2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog

Jake Kocorowski

At least a handful of Wisconsin Badgers will have an opportunity to hear their respective names called this weekend when the 2020 NFL Draft begins.

The annual event will start on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT and will run through Saturday. Could linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor be selected in the first round, as has been seen by some mock drafts during the past few months, or will they slip to the second?

Follow along with AllBadgers.com and give us your thoughts on what's happening with your favorite NFL team. We'll be posting throughout the day with any last-minute mocks or social media messages that are Wisconsin-related.

Updates

10:10 a.m. CT: Bleacher Report's Matt Miller unveiled his final mock, and he had Baun going in the first round ... and staying in state with the Green Bay Packers at No. 30.

For Day 2 picks, he also had Jonathan Taylor going in the second to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 52 and Tyler Biadasz going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 106 in the third.

In the sixth round, he has wide receiver Quintez Cephus joining former teammate Dare Ogunbowale (and also Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski) in Tampa Bay.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BuckyFan11
BuckyFan11

Jake, what's your take on Jonathan Taylor or Zack Baun going in the first? My gut's telling me no.

