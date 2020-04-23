Wisconsin Developing NFL-Ready Linebackers

Over the past four years, Wisconsin has built up quite the network of linebackers playing in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns selected Joe Schobert with the first pick of the fourth round during the 2016 NFL Draft. A year later, T.J. Watt found a home with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a first-rounder, and the Green Bay Packers scooped up Vince Biegel in the fourth.

Then in the 2018 draft, Jack Cichy and Leon Jacobs found new professional homes in Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, respectively. Last year, Ryan Connelly (New York Giants) and Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins) were selected in the fifth round just eight picks apart. Though undrafted, T.J. Edwards signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and went on to play all 16 games in 2019.

As the 2020 NFL Draft sits hours away, two more linebackers -- Zack Baun and Chris Orr -- have yet another opportunity to add to the group of Badgers who have gone on to play on Sundays after being groomed in Wisconsin's 3-4 base scheme.

Many mock drafts project Baun -- who was UW's first consensus All-American at linebacker after a 12.5-sack, 19.5 tackles-for-loss campaign in 2019 -- as a late first-round or early second-round selection.

Schobert, Biegel and Watt have carved out at least three years at the next level already. For Watt, the Associated Press (AP) named him as a 2019 first-team All-Pro. That was as an edge rusher, but he also received a second-team nod as a linebacker. He registered 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions last season.

AllBadgers.com spoke with Biegel, Orr, Cichy and Schobert recently about how the program prepared these two position groups in particular for the NFL.

According to Biegel, who signed a restricted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, it means "coming to work every single day."

"It's coming to work prepared, not just on the field, but it's coming prepared off the field," Biegel said on April 21. "It's doing the right things in the community. It's making sure you understand your playbook is being accountable. Hard work, attacking yourself in the weight room, mastering the nutrition, your recovery. Those are all things that were instilled in us at the University of Wisconsin."

Biegel finished his time at Wisconsin with 21.5 sacks and 39.5 tackles for loss before starting his career in the pros. After bouncing from Green Bay to New Orleans during his first two seasons, he played for the Miami Dolphins and recorded 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year.

"I think you see the highest transition from Wisconsin linebackers to the NFL because those are guys who bought into the system," Biegel said, "and guys who did their dues are now seeing that payoff with the opportunity to play in the NFL."

A leader for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit in 2019, Orr finished with consensus second-team all-conference honors after recording 78 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. With his five-year career in Madison, along with a successful pro day in March, Wisconsin has prepared him for playing professionally at the linebacker spot in several ways.

Like Biegel, Orr shared similar thoughts on how the program breeds work ethic. He also alluded to facing his teammates across the line of scrimmage in practice.

"But on the field, I mean you're going against the best offensive line in the country every year. It's just reloading," Orr said on April 17. "You're going against them. You're going against the greatest college football running back ever. You're going against a pro scheme offensively, and then defensively, you're in a pro scheme. So you can thoroughly understand your playbook and your assignment and how the game of football operates just within the Wisconsin football program, it puts you on a separate level.

"When you're talking to these teams, they're like, 'Man, you're a sharp kid. Like you're a sharp, heady football player,' and it's a testament because of the hard work the long hours that you put in at Wisconsin of just learning more football and understanding football early. It sets you apart, and then the work ethic is just ingrained in you."

Cichy played at UW from 2013-16, redshirting in 2014 but also saw his 2016 and 2017 seasons cut short due to injury (the latter year during fall camp). Now with the Buccaneers, he called out the "great coaching" he received at the college level. He noted former defensive coordinators Dave Aranda and Justin Wilcox, along with former outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar -- himself now a coordinator at Oregon State -- among those assistants who taught the "why."

With Wilcox in particular during a 2016 season that held Connelly, Edwards, Orr and Cichy in the same inside linebacker room, the former walk-on mentioned how the coach taught them that football was like a logic puzzle. He also complemented how once Paul Chryst took over reigns of the program to start the 2015 season, the head coach especially emphasized learning the game and knowing what the players were doing on the field.

Cichy also believes Wisconsin's strength and conditioning program plays a role.

“Physically, Wisconsin's always great and (strength and conditioning coach Ross) Kolodziej, (assistant strength and conditioning coach Shaun) Snee and the strength staff do a fantastic job," Cichy said on April 21. "Coach Chryst does a good job communicating with them. So physically, we've been built from freshman year to be durable football players and impactful football players."

"But one thing I think Wisconsin does really well is just that mental aspect."

After walking on to Wisconsin and developing into the Big Ten linebacker of the year by his senior season in 2015, Schobert played four years with the Browns. He recorded over 100 tackles the past three seasons and tied for the league lead in 2017 with 144. In March, he agreed to terms to move to the AFC South and play with Jacobs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When asked what he thinks what the regent legacy of Wisconsin linebackers is and how it is a testament to how the program trains players, Schobert mentioned the consistency for the last couple of years. He has seen those with previous experience at the quarterback or running back step into the new defensive position.

“They bring them in -- sometimes walk-ons like me and Ryan Connelly, sometimes scholarship guys like Vince and T.J. Edwards, T.J. Watt -- all those guys," Schobert said on March 26. "Then the strength program, I think their developmental program at Wisconsin is second to none. They do a great job throughout four or five years, building athletes up to be playing at the highest level.

"I think just the kind of kids that they recruit at the quarterback kind of style mentality, people are always very smart, hardworking individuals. I think when you put them on defense and they're athletic -- used to playing with the ball in their hands, they're playing in space --that's just a good combination to breed success at the linebacker position. It's showed over the last 10 years or so with with the guys who've been in the NFL and who are currently there.”