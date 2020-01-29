AllBadgers
AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time

Jake Kocorowski

Now that AllBadgers.com has been live for over a month, I wanted to start a weekly mailbag segment where you the fans ask me questions and I'll do my best to answer.

Which Badgers will step up on defense without Zack Baun and Chris Orr? Where are Wisconsin's coaching staffs focusing on the recruiting front for both football and basketball? Will there be a quarterback battle in 2020? 

Most importantly, what's the best place to go for cheese curds and a good craft beer if I make a trip to Madison to catch a game?

I want to build a huge community of fans who interact with each other on a daily basis (and with a high level of civility and respect for each other). Starting up the weekly mailbag will be a great opportunity to cultivate this, and a place where you can also ask me anything Badgers-related. 

So, how do you ask the questions? Twitter? AllBadgers.com's Facebook site? Actually, through the website itself. 

It's a really simple process, and most importantly, it's FREE. F-R-E-E. If you're on your desktop/laptop or on your mobile device, click on the "What do you want to share?" question as seen in the photo below. 

Fans will then be queued up to create an account if they haven't already. Once you fill out your info, you can then submit some questions to me via the "Community" section as seen on the site, or in the various articles that we publish daily!

So ... do not be shy! I will work on ways to make these weekly mailbags more interactive as well, perhaps with some incentives to help spark discussion. AllBadgers.com is definitely working to become one of the best destinations to talk Wisconsin athletics. It's been a great start so far, and looking forward to seeing what is ahead!

