2020 QB Daniel Wright Commits to Wisconsin as a Walk-On

Jake Kocorowski

With just a few days until the official National Signing Day, Wisconsin picked up a commitment from 2020 quarterback Daniel Wright on Sunday evening.

From Sergeant Bluff, Iowa (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Wright announced the decision via social media. He confirmed to AllBadgers.com on Sunday that he will be a preferred walk-on, an opportunity previously reported by BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara. 

McNamara also noted that Wright, who boasts a 6'8, 225-pound frame on his Hudl profile, was previously committed to Division II Sioux Falls -- something the prep quarterback confirmed to AllBadgers.com late this weekend.

In terms of other opportunities at the Division I level, the Iowa signal caller tweeted a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State on Oct. 19 of last year. 

Wright's senior Hudl film states he threw for 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019, 7,030 and 78 in his high school career, respectively.

In January, Wisconsin also picked up a walk-on commitment from Milwaukee, Wis. (Marquette University High School), linebacker Riley Nowakowski. During December's early signing period, UW announced two in-state players -- offensive lineman Sean Timmis and long snapper Duncan McKinley -- as those who would begin their Badgers career without a scholarship.

Wisconsin's walk-on tradition has produced such standouts as current defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, and many others.

Regardless of scholarship or walk-on designation, Wright is the only quarterback currently in Wisconsin's 2020 class. 

With the official National Signing Day forthcoming on Wed., Feb. 5, be sure to check into AllBadgers.com and SI All-American for the recruiting coverage you need about the 2020 class and beyond.

