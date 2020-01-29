Wisconsin Badgers Recruiting: Jack Nelson's Five-Star Rating; Johnny Davis Highlights

Offensive lineman Jack Nelson is already on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers as one of their seven early enrollees from the 2020 class. However, he gained a significant ratings boost from one recruiting service on Tuesday afternoon when 247Sports broadcasted its "5-star Reveal Show."

Recently the No. 119 player in the country in the service's standalone rankings (not its composite), Nelson's stock rose to five-star status as the No. 26 player overall and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2020 class.

At around the 8:38 mark of the show as seen below, Nelson's play begins to be discussed. 247Sports Director of Scouting Barton Simmons gives his thoughts at around the 8:50 point:

For Wisconsin, Nelson's bump now gives the program a five-star player in each of its past two recruiting classes by 247Sports. Another offensive lineman, 2019 signee Logan Brown, also received that accolade. Before coming to Wisconsin, Brown was designated the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 offensive tackle in the country during the previous recruiting cycle. He redshirted last season.

Nelson's 247Sports composite rankings now place him as the No. 103 player overall and No. 10 offensive tackle in the nation.

Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis Highlights

AllBadgers.com is hoping to get out to La Crosse this weekend to catch 2020 signees Johnny and Jordan Davis after the Wisconsin-Michigan State matchup earlier that afternoon.

The duo and their La Crosse Central team will take on a Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota) program that features Wisconsin 2020 four-star football signee Kaden Johnson.

That being said, La Crosse Central traveled to Florida to take part in the 2020 Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament (MAIT) this past week.

According to WisSports.net, Johnny Davis averaged 26.3 points in three games -- including 37 in a loss to Long Island (NY) Lutheran on Jan. 24. Here are some video highlights of the twins, who will don the cardinal and white for the Badgers next season.

Recent 2021 offer receives four-star designation from Rivals

Last week, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School), cornerback Ricardo Hallman announced he received an offer from Wisconsin. Now, Rivals rates the South Florida defensive back as a four-star recruit.

According to the recruiting service, Hallman has received six offers early on -- including five from Power 5 programs. Baylor, Boston College, Miami, Michigan and Wisconsin have provided opportunities to play at the next level.

He also recently tweeted offers from Coastal Carolina and Toledo.