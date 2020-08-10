A Few Badgers Join in Tweeting '#WeWantToPlay'
Jake Kocorowski
As reports from Sports Illustrated and ESPN swirl about the potential fate of Power Five college football and its 2020 season, student-athletes have started to publicly make their thoughts be known this weekend about their preference to play.
SI published a Pat Forde article on Sunday where Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth discussed how some Nittany Lion players have shared messages on social media. Other team sites like Hawkeye Maven and Wolfpack Maven have also compiled tweets from Iowa and N.C. State student-athletes, respectively.
On Sunday evening, some Badgers also took to Twitter using the hashtag "#WeWantToPlay" or "#IWantToPlay."
Safety Eric Burrell
Long Snapper Adam Bay
Running Back Garrett Groshek
Defensive End Matt Henningsen
Safety Scott Nelson did not include the hashtag in a late Sunday night tweet, but he provided the following thoughts:
Earlier on Sunday evening, redshirt junior cornerback Faion Hicks tweeted the following:
Last week, College Athlete Unity (CAU) penned a letter on The Players' Tribune “to express the concerns of over 1,000 Big Ten football players,” calling on the NCAA to do more for student-athlete safety.
On Thursday afternoon, a UW official told AllBadgers.com and other media outlets that fall camp will commence on Monday, Aug. 10.
Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel reported the following update regarding the presidents of the Big Ten Conference via Twitter on Sunday evening:
