AM AllBadgers: Micah Potter Engaged, More Wisconsin Love from PFF

Jake Kocorowski

Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Earlier this summer, Wisconsin fullback John Chenal announced news of his engagement. Now another Badger, this time with the basketball court, shared some similarly great news on social media.

Forward Micah Potter and his new fiancee, Loyola volleyball player Elle Van Grinsven, tweeted on Tuesday that they are now engaged.

Congrats to the couple!

Pro Football Focus Continues to Love the Badgers

These are a few days old, but here are some musings from PFF that are Wisconsin-related -- from a current Badger on defense in safety Eric Burrell to some love for those who used to wear the cardinal and white.

Pat Forde Picks Minnesota Over Wisconsin in 'America, Realigned' 2020 Season

Say what? 

If the Greater Midwest Conference were to take place in 2020 in Forde's reimagined world of college football, Sports Illustrated's veteran scribe picked the Gophers over the Badgers to make the College Football Playoff. Read more here.

Jumpin' on the Bill Michaels Show to Talk Badgers

Always love talkin' with the long-time sports radio personality on his weekday, statewide program when given the opportunity. 

Bill had me on to chat about the Badgers regarding a variety of topics including what campus is like, UW's quarterback situation and the program being able to replace departing talent:

