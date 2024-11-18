Wisconsin bowl projections following close loss to Oregon
After Saturday's 16-13 loss to Oregon, Wisconsin is still one win away from officially claiming bowl eligibility, but most experts think they'll get there. On that note, there continues to be one bowl destination that seems more likely than the rest.
The Badgers have played in a bowl game 22 straight seasons, but they will have to beat either Nebraska or Minnesota in one of the final two games to claim their elusive sixth win and guarantee that they can keep the third-longest streak in the country going. Let's look at the latest forecasts...
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28 in Bronx, New York vs. Pittsburgh/Louisville
ESPN's Kyle Bongura, Mark Schlabach and Action Network's Brett McMurphy all agree that Wisconsin will be playing in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Bongura and McMurphy expect a matchup with Pittsburgh, while Schlabach anticipates a meeting with Louisville.
The Badgers have played in the event only one time and it was a 35-3 blowout win over Miami (FL) in 2018. A contest with Pittsburgh would be the first meeting between the two since 1967, while a game with Louisville would be the first-ever showdown between the two schools.
Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 27 in Fort Worth, TX. vs. Texas State
Bud Crawford from 247Sports has a different opinion. He thinks Wisconsin will play in the Armed Forces Bowl for the first time in program history. The game is played on Dec. 27 at TCU's home stadium in Fort Worth. The Badgers have also never faced Texas State, so it would be a game of firsts.