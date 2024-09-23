Wisconsin commit breaks state's all-time high school tackling record
There's a new high school tackling record-holder in Wisconsin and he'll be playing for the Badgers once he graduates next spring.
Cooper Catalano, a three-star recruit from Germantown High School, broke the state record for most career tackles by reaching 463 in his prep career. He broke the previous record of 462 set in 2009 by Andy Borchardt of Edgar High School and later tied in 2017 by Black Hawk High School's Brody Milz.
Catalano is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker who committed to the Badgers in November 2023. He's rated as a three-star recruit and the fifth-best player in Wisconsin's 2025 graduating class.
He still has four games remaining in the regular season, so he could very well reach 500 career tackles by the time his final year of high school football is done.
Germantown is located in the northwest Milwaukee metro area.