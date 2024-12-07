All Badgers

Wisconsin finds its new offensive coordinator in Jeff Grimes

The Wisconsin offense will be led by Jeff Grimes next year, as he was hired as the new offensive coordinator.
The Wisconsin football team has a new offensive coordinator, reaching an agreement with Jeff Grimes for the position.

Grimes spent the 2024 season leading Kansas, having also ran the offense at both Baylor and BYU during his career. He was a finalist for the top assistant award in both 2021 and ‘22.

At BYU in 2020, Grimes coordinated the No. 3 scoring offense in the nation while helping Baylor reach the Big 12 title game the following season. After a slow start this year, the Jayhawks upset Iowa State, Colorado and BYU, finishing the year with five wins.

Wisconsin fired Phil Longo this past November after going just 5-7 and missing a bowl for the first time in over two decades. The offense ranked just 107th in the nation in scoring, losing its last five games.

Along with being a coordinator, Grimes has a history of working on the offensive line. Baylor was ranked 10th in the nation in rushing under him and Kansas was 12th this past season. 

Grimes, born in Texas, is 56 years old. He started his coaching career at Rice as a graduate assistant in 1995. He has made stops at Texas A&M, Boise State, Arizona State, Colorado, Auburn and LSU along with the other previously mentioned schools.

Prior to getting into coaching, Grimes was a four-year letterwinner at UTEP while playing tackle. He was coached by NFL legend Andy Reid, who was the offensive line coach at the time. 

News of the hiring has been reported by ESPN.

