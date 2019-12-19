With all the upperclassmen leadership seen from the Wisconsin Badgers during this rose-colored 2019 season -- particularly from redshirt seniors Zack Baun and Chris Orr, along with juniors Jonathan Taylor, Jack Coan and Tyler Biadasz -- this team also saw contributions from a few first-year players.

Most of those came on the defensive side of the ball at all three levels of Jim Leonhard's unit, but these freshmen Badgers helped the program secure its first Rose Bowl berth since the 2012 season.

1. Nose tackle Keeanu Benton

The Janesville, Wis. (Craig), product did not come to UW as one of the programs' most heralded recruits of the 2019 class in terms of star ratings or offer sheets. According to Rivals, Benton only received two offers from Iowa and Wisconsin to play college football at the FBS level. However, the defensive lineman stepped up during fall camp and cemented a role in the two-deep to start the season.

With sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams playing in only six games this season due to a left leg injury, Wisconsin's defensive line depth took a significant hit with the starter sidelined. Not only did Benton slide in for Williams, but he provided an impact.

For a position that normally helps plug gaps for the linebackers, Benton utilized his prep wrestling background and improved techniques to find ways into the backfield. He finished the year with six starts out of the 12 games he played, contributing four tackles for loss and two sacks. Both sacks came against Ohio State.

With more seasoning, the in-state product could propel UW's defensive line into one of the key strengths of this team in 2020.

2. Inside linebacker Leo Chenal

Part of the brotherly duo that significantly contributed to Wisconsin this season, Chenal enrolled early in the spring and flashed during those April practices open to the media with interceptions and playmaking ability.

Along with his fall camp performances, Chenal found himself in the two-deep in Bob Bostad's linebacker group -- playing in 10 games and racking up 20 tackles in the reserve role. Against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 7, he worked in when Orr exited the game in the first half with a head injury and registered three solo tackles and an assisted stop, along with a quarterback hurry. He also returned a fumble recovery 14 yards against Kent State in early October.

With Orr exhausting his eligibility after the Rose Bowl, the true freshman will have an opportunity to step into a more prominent role alongside Jack Sanborn and Mike Maskalunas next season.

3. Cornerback Semar Melvin

Rated a four-star cornerback by Rivals in the 2019 class, Melvin has only played in four games heading into the trip to Pasadena. However, those four contests have come against Ohio State (twice), Minnesota and South Florida. In fact, he started the two most recent games this season against the Gophers and Buckeyes when Wisconsin came out in a nickel scheme to kickoff the conference battles.

Melvin heads into the New Year's Six bowl game registering four tackles and one pass breakup. In a November article on BadgerBlitz.com, he initially mentioned the plan was for him to play in just four contests that would essentially keep his redshirt for this season. We will see if that has changed at all coming up, but his presence in a crowded defensive backfield next season will be something to watch as well in what could be a three-deep of game-worthy corners for UW.

4. Quarterback Graham Mertz

One of the nation's top prep quarterbacks for the 2019 class, the four-star signal caller has played in only two games to this point heading into bowl season. After a fall camp where Coan solidified himself as the starter, Mertz -- who enrolled early to take advantage of spring ball -- found himself alongside redshirt freshman Chase Wolf as co-second team members on the depth chart.

When he has played, he has looked relatively sharp in completing nine of his 10 passes for 73 yards with a long of 19. With the redshirt intact heading into Pasadena with only two games under his belt, how he continues his progression under center and what that means during 2020 spring ball will be worth watching in what could be Wisconsin's deepest quarterback room in recent memory.

5. Fullback Quan Easterling and tight end Clay Cundiff

Easterling found time on the field in goal line situations out of 32 personnel (three running backs, two tight ends) in the loss at Illinois on Oct. 19. That was due to redshirt junior Mason Stokke sitting out the Big Ten West division contest due to a head injury.

According to UW's participation logs, Cundiff played against Central Michigan in Wisconsin's second game of the 2019 season.