Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Quarterbacks

This month, the Wisconsin Badgers will begin spring football practices. Based on a recent tweet by quality control coach Jensen Gebhardt, those sessions will begin on March 10 and run through April 18.

The exact times of practices and just how many the media will be able to view are yet to be known. However, AllBadgers.com will work to as many as possible and provide news, analysis, videos and interviews when available.

On Sunday, we kick off our spring position preview series by looking at one of the rooms that many will be following throughout not just these sets of practice but into fall camp. That would be the quarterback room.

Jack Coan emerged as a legitimate Big Ten starter last season, completing nearly 70% of his throws for over 2,700 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also found the end zone on four runs. Now that former four-star signee Graham Mertz has a year of acclimating to the college game under his belt, will he -- and for that matter, Chase Wolf as he has two seasons in the offense -- show the development and the consistency to catch Coan before September?

2019 Player Stats

Jack Coan (14 games): 69.6 completion percentage, 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions, 151.76 efficiency

Graham Mertz (two games): 90.0 completion percentage (nine of 10), 73 yards, 151.32 efficiency

Chase Wolf (three games): Completed one pass for two yards

The team overall averaged 200.1 yards per game through the air.

Quarterback Room (From 2019 Roster)

Jack Coan

Graham Mertz

Chase Wolf

Danny Vanden Boom

*Note if any roster changes take place, AllBadgers.com will update our position previews to denote the updates.

Jack Coan warming up during a Wisconsin spring practice in April 2019. Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com's Question for 2020 Spring Ball: Will We See Signs of Quarterback

Disclaimer: Any perceived battle will likely run through August. These sessions in March and April allow players to work on fundamentals/techniques -- especially those switching positions -- and to set themselves up for fall camp reps.

So barring an absolutely astronomical performance by a player in Jon Budmayr's room, do not expect a starter to be named before the end of April.

That being said, it will really be interesting to watch how this quarterback room progresses starting this month with changes to the offense (not just on the line but at the skill positions). Gone is two-time Doak Walker Award winner -- and one of college football's finest running backs -- in Jonathan Taylor (6,174 career rushing yards) and the dynamic contested-pass catcher in wide receiver Quintez Cephus (59 receptions, 901 yards, seven touchdowns in 2019).

Wisconsin will need to find answers in replacing those two game-changing players from those respective position groups -- something that will be discussed in the next two days -- but it will be worth watching how the quarterbacks also account for picking up the slack in production. Truth be told that when a player tries to do too much outside of their scope of abilities, bad things can (and usually) happen. However, Coan, Mertz, Wolf and Vanden Boom could develop further with another year of seasoning in this offense to stretch beyond their capabilities seen previously.

Coan finished seventh in the nation in completion percentage and 19th in passer efficiency for the 2019 season. In one of the most important aspects of the game, he protected the ball in throwing just five interceptions. He also did just enough in the run game to keep teams honest.

On top of that, the Sayville, N.Y., native emerged as one of the leaders of the football program and asserted himself as someone who could lead the offense to consistent success. Heading into his senior campaign at UW, how will the veteran signal caller evolve further after proving himself last year? Can he and the receivers continue the ability to strike downfield and stretch opposing defenses without Cephus?

Behind Coan, Mertz passed the "eye-test" when first watching him during spring ball last year. The then-true freshman displayed a live, accurate arm and showed he was able to keep up with the rest of the quarterbacks who had been in the system longer. The first week of fall camp open to media last August, he worked through digesting playbook installation but appeared to string together a better second week in those sessions that were open to reporters. He can throw a deep pass and seems to have the ability to extend plays when absolutely needed.

During Rose Bowl availability over four months later, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph complimented Mertz's development and how he prepared for the potential for significant playing time.

"I thought there were a couple of games where Jack was a little bit banged up, weren't sure exactly where he would be, and I thought he (Graham) just did an outstanding job of preparing," Rudolph said on Dec. 27. "I saw his confidence level improve tremendously. I thought how he handled the huddle, how he handled everyone at the line of scrimmage, how he prepared, I saw all those things kind of come together for him. And I told him those weeks, I go, 'Dude, if you've got to go, you're ready. You're prepared that way.'

"I could see it. I could see his development. It was fun to see that in him, and I think he was proud of kind of those steps he had made from earlier weeks to where he was then, just through the experience of going through it, so it was good."

From the outside looking in, the warm words from the offensive coordinator stood out a couple of months ago. Coan has already shown that he can lead the unit, but I am intrigued to see how Mertz performs and how much of a gap is between those two quarterbacks in both spring and fall camps.

With all the talk and hype about Mertz, I do also want to see how Wolf has made progress. He has a strong arm, can throw from multiple angles, and has the wheels to be thought of as a dual-threat quarterback. The one area Budmayr mentioned previously about the Cincinnati native was his decision making during last season's fall camp. Will we see improvements in that area later this month, and can he position himself well for the months ahead alongside Coan and Mertz?

Ed. Note: Rudolph audio and quotes courtesy of CollegePressBox.com