Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Running Backs/Fullbacks

March is not just for the NCAA tournament, but also for Wisconsin Badgers football. Based on a recent tweet by quality control coach Jensen Gebhardt, UW will commence spring practices on March 10 and run through April 18.

The exact times of practices and just how many the media will be able to view are yet to be known. However, AllBadgers.com hopes to be to as many as possible and provide news, analysis, videos and interviews when available.

As spring ball nears, we also break down Wisconsin's position groups one-by-one each day. On Monday, we look at the running backs, who will have to continue the vaunted rushing attack without one of the program's all-time greats.

Previous Position Previews: Quarterbacks

2019 Player Stats

Jonathan Taylor: 320 carries, 2,003 yards, 6.3 yards per carry, 21 rushing touchdowns; 26 receptions, 252 yards, five touchdowns

Nakia Watson: 74 carries, 331 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, two rushing touchdowns; three receptions, three yards

Garrett Groshek: 42 carries, 194 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, two rushing touchdowns; 29 receptions, 289 yards

Bradrick Shaw: 18 carries, 116 yards, 6.4 yards per carry, one rushing touchdown

John Chenal: 18 carries, 65 yards, one touchdown; three receptions, 15 yards

Mason Stokke: 15 carries, 51 yards, two touchdowns; six catches, 47 yards

Brady Schipper: Eight carries, 25 yards

Isaac Guerendo: One carry, one yard

Key Departures

Jonathan Taylor (elected for NFL Draft); Bradrick Shaw (transfer portal)

Returning Players for Spring

Tailbacks

Garrett Groshek (redshirt senior)

Nakia Watson (redshirt sophomore)

Isaac Guerendo (redshirt sophomore)

Brady Schipper (redshirt sophomore)

Julius Davis (redshirt freshman)

Hunter Johnson (redshirt junior)

Fullbacks

Mason Stokke (redshirt senior)

John Chenal (junior)

Quan Easterling (redshirt freshman)

AllBadgers.com's Question for 2020 Spring Ball: How Will These Sessions Affect the Development of the Younger Backs?

Rushing for 6,174 yards in three seasons, replacing the amount of production seen from Taylor is an extremely lofty goal. That should not really be the expectation from assistant John Settle's room this season, to be honest.

They have the talent inside assistant John Settle's room to continue the tradition of Wisconsin's formidable rushing attack and to each take on portions of the load. Each back in the group aalso brings a little something different, and these sessions in March and April will really help the less experienced players who may be asked to take on greater roles.

He may not necessarily be a freshman or second-year player anymore, but Watson had limited carries in 2019. Thirty-four (34) of his 74 carries came in non-conference contests, and the most he received during Big Ten play was 13 against Michigan on Sept. 21 (for 31 yards).

However, I am high on Watson and his abilities. He was the team's second-leading rushing, and along with his developing special teams importance, he started to show glimpses of what he could bring to the table in the run game. Entering his third year, how he continues to evolve within his offensive responsibilities and how Wisconsin introduces him to different roles will be something to watch.

Groshek is the veteran of the group entering his final year as a Badger. He has shown he can make plays in both the ground game and aerial attack when called upon, and he seems like a solid complement for Watson heading into 2020. Like Watson, how his duties change with Taylor gone will be something to keep tabs of starting in the spring.

Maybe one of the players I'm most intrigued to watch starting in March is Guerendo. During the Rose Bowl against Oregon on Jan. 1, UW trusted him enough to give him a carry and a reception out of the backfield. Against Minnesota in the regular season finale on Nov. 30, he took a reverse on a kickoff return 49 yards that led to a second half touchdown.

The explosiveness and playmaking ability are apparent from the Indiana native. As he continues to become more comfortable in the backfield, he could provide a unique skillset to the offense.

Last spring ball, I liked how Brady Schipper quickly adapted to the position group after transitioning from wide receiver. Groshek complimented the walk-on from nearby Stoughton last April as well. He played in six games in 2019.

Another young back that I will keep tabs on in a couple of weeks? Julius Davis. During fall camp practices open to the media in August, he was either limited or out with a core injury. The in-state product from Menomonee Falls shined at the prep level when healthy, and I will be watching his reps during spring ball (and fall camp) to see how he works back.

To note, 2020 four-star signee Jalen Berger did not enroll early, so he will not be participating in spring practices. Media will be able to catch the first glimpse of him starting around August for fall camp.

About the Fullbacks

This group should continue to thrive heading into 2020. Last season, Wisconsin utilized both Chenal and Stokke successfully as lead blockers and in carrying the ball during short-yardage or goal line situations. At times, they showed they could catch the ball out of the backfield, too, especially during spring and fall camps.

Another year in this offense should season them further and to help open up holes for the tailbacks.

Quan Easterling played one game at Illinois last year with Stokke out with a head injury. Though Chenal and Stokke assumed many roles in 2019, Easterling's progression could potentially give UW quite the depth at this position group.