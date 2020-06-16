Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Wisconsin's athletic department announced via social media on Monday that it would begin "celebrating the newest class of Badgers joining the UW Athletic Hall of Fame." It started off by highlighting one of the program's well-known offensive lineman and Rose Bowl winner, Aaron Gibson.

UW's fact book calls out Gibson as a consensus All-American and a finalist for both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy during his senior season in 1998. He became a first-round selection in the 1999 NFL Draft, as he heard his name called to first play for the Detroit Lions. He also suited up for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys at the professional level.

A Badger Engagement Announcement

As Wisconsin's football program gets back to campus and begins the voluntary strength and conditioning activities this week, big news came from one of its versatile fullbacks.

On Monday, the football team's Twitter account announced that junior John Chenal became engaged recently.

Congrats and well wishes to the happy couple.

Jalen Berger Shows New Jersey Number

Kudos to BadgersWire's Asher Low and later Sconnie Sports Talk for calling this out, but it appears the true freshman running back has his first jersey number as a member of the Wisconsin football program.

Deacon Hill, Darryl Peterson ... One Year Later

It was an anniversary of sorts for a couple of Wisconsin 2021 commits, as quarterback Deacon Hill and outside linebacker Darryl Peterson took to Twitter on Monday to note how it was a year ago that they first visited UW.

