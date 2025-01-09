Wisconsin football adds D3’s top defensive player in Matt Jung
Matt Jung will be a key piece to what Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin defense do in 2025.
Jung, the reigning Cliff Harris Award winner, has signed with the Badgers. He was named the 2024 Div. III defensive player of the year for Bethel University.
The 6-foot-3 native of Neenah, Wisconsin recorded 109 total tackles this past season with 10.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and picked off nine passes, including two in three different games from his safety position.
Jung will be a junior this coming fall after recording 72 tackles with seven more interceptions as a freshman for Bethel, one of the top schools out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He held eight other Div. I offers and will join Wisconsin 2025 recruit Grant Dean, a former high school teammate.
The Badgers lost the likes of Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona, Kamo’i Latu, Max Lofy and Xavier Lucas from the secondary.
Joining Jung as incoming defensive backs will be D’Yoni Hill from Miami, Geimere Latimer II from Jacksonville State and Matthew Traynor from Richmond.