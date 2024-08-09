All Badgers

Wisconsin football adds game with William & Mary to 2028 schedule

The Badgers will host the Tribe in four years.

Tony Liebert

Oct 7, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe head coach Mike London (center) huddles with players during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin has added a non-conference game against William & Mary to its 2028 schedule, according to multiple reports.

The game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, Sept. 9 and the Badgers will pay William & Mary $600,000 guaranteed, according to fbschedules.com. Wisconsin has not publicly announced or confirmed any other games on its 2028 schedule.

William & Mary currently competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Football Conference at the FCS level. Mike London has been the program's head coach since 2019 and they're coming off a 4-4 season. The two programs have never played in football.

Tony Liebert

