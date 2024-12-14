Wisconsin football adds top transfer portal tight end in Tanner Koziol
Tanner Koziol has committed to Wisconsin following a standout season at Ball State.
Koziol entered the transfer portal after catching 94 passes for 839 yards with eight touchdowns this past season at Ball State. He was targeted 128 times last year and joins a new Badger offense under coordinator Jeff Grimes that will focus on the tight end.
In 2022, Koziol had 35 receptions for 373 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 34 catches for 295 yards and three more scores in 2023.
A native of Bloomingdale, Illinois, the 6-foot-7 Koziol was named a College Football freshman All-American and earned all-MAC first team honors in 2022. He was on the all-MAC third team in 2023.
Last year, Tucker Ashcraft was the top tight end for Wisconsin. Ashcraft caught 12 passes for 82 yards with one touchdown. Riley Nowakowski had 11 receptions for 74 yards and JT Seagreaves had four catches for 44.