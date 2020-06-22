Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Wisconsin has started to release its class of 2020 for the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. AllBadgers.com highlighted Aaron Gibson being named as one of the newest inductees last week. Here are a few more that have been announced, including former men's basketball standout Mike Wilkinson.

2021 Cornerback Target Tweets About 'BIG ANNOUNCEMENT' for Monday

South Florida defensive back Ricardo Hallman tweeted on Sunday that he will have a 'BIG ANNOUNCEMENT' on Monday at 1 p.m. CT.

Hallman is a four-star recruit and the No. 28 cornerback in the 2021 class according to Rivals. 247Sports composite rankings designate the Fort Lauderdale (FL) University School product as a three-star prospect, the No. 585 player in the country and No. 44 corner in the country.

Stay tuned to AllBadgers.com for more if Hallman's announcement involves Wisconsin.

Kobe King Not Playing for Nebraska

On Friday, news broke that the former Badger would not be suiting up for head coach Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska. Shout out to Hail Varsity's Derek Peterson and Jacob Padilla for sending the statement from the Huskers men's basketball program:

“Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons. We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Nebraska announced the signing of King in April.

In 19 games played for Wisconsin (all starts) during the 2019-20 season, King averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest. He shot 45.9% from the field.

Though the first nine games of Big Ten Conference play, however, King averaged 12.6 points per contest -- leading the team in that category at the time of departure . He also connected on 52.2% of his field goal attempts overall.

Alec Ingold Showing Off Catching Ability

Heading into his second season with the now-Las Vegas Raiders, the former Wisconsin fullback appears to be in full-blown training mode. A versatile player during his time in Madison, he again showed his pass-catching ability in a tweet seen this past weekend:

