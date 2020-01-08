Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by 247Sports' Evan Flood, a UW official confirmed with AllBadgers.com on Wednesday that wide receiver Aron Cruickshank has entered the transfer portal.

Cruickshank emerged as a dangerous threat on special teams during the 2019 season, taking back two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaging 29.3 yards per attempt in 23 tries. That included a 95-yard score during the first quarter of Wisconsin's 28-27 loss to Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

At times this season, Cruickshank also found success on offense in particular Wildcat situations. Two 27-yard runs, including one for a touchdown against Purdue on Nov. 23, showcased his explosiveness. He finished the year with 138 yards on 13 carries and the one rushing score.

Receiving-wise, Cruickshank only caught three passes for 29 yards during his sophomore campaign. However, senior A.J. Taylor exhausted his eligibility and redshirt junior Quinez Cephus declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Monday. That could potentially open roles next season for the Brooklyn, N.Y., native and others in Ted Gilmore's wide receivers room.

For a refresher on how the transfer portal works, Sports Illustrated broke it down in an Jan. 11, 2019 article:

Entering the NCAA transfer portal is a necessary first step for any athlete who wishes to transfer to another institution. Once an athlete decides to transfer and is added to the database, any coach can contact the athlete. The process is now in the hands of athletes–past situations where universities blocked talented players from leaving are no longer permissible. However, schools are now allowed to cancel the scholarships of players at the end of the semester in which they expressed their intent to transfer.

If Cruickshank decides to transfer, he will have to sit out a year due to NCAA rules. He has not redshirted yet during his time at Wisconsin.