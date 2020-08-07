Wisconsin Launches 'Badger Legacy Campaign'

Golly, there was a lot of news on Wednesday. The Big Ten football schedule was released that features conference-only contests, along with COVID-19 protocols for the league, and "over 1,000 Big Ten players" via College Athlete Unity (CAU) penned a letter on The Players' Tribune calling on the NCAA to do more for player well-being and safety.

Also during the midweek news rush, a release from the athletic department came out, along with a letter from UW athletic director Barry Alvarez that was sent out to the football program's season ticket holders. The current leader of the UW Athletics, acknowledged how the sport will be different from years past.

However, he also asked those fans to use the funds from the newly-formed Badger Legacy Campaign to help make up for the "revenue losses" from the COVID-19 pandemic, which he stated could be in range of $60 to $100 million.

Here's more from Alvarez's letter:

"Like you, I have been paying close attention to the case numbers in our community and we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall. As such, we wanted to communicate with you to discuss options and ask for your support. We are greatly appreciative that 85 percent of our season ticket holders made the choice to order season tickets again this year and it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets. As I shared in my letter two weeks ago, we are facing a critical financial crisis. Depending on what the football season looks like, we are facing revenue losses of between $60-100 million."



Those season ticket holders could use their "season ticket and per seat contributions" and still give to the department, turning them "into a fully tax-deductible donation for 2020." There were some perks for doing so that include two times the amount of "Donor Priority Points" and other bonus gifts depending upon the amount given.

They were also received choices of using this season's payment to 2021, or just simply ask for a refund.

Here is the full press release sent to the media (along with its public link):

MADISON, Wis. – Following the Big Ten’s announcement of the revised, conference-only football schedule Wednesday, Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced that, if the fall athletic season is played as scheduled, UW is preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall. The Badgers are scheduled to open the season on Friday, Sept. 4 at home against Indiana. The remainder of the 10-game schedule can be found here. The Big Ten also announced that competition start dates for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball have been postponed through at least Sept. 5. In a letter to football season ticket holders, Alvarez said, “We are greatly appreciative that 85 percent of our season ticket holders made the choice to order season tickets again this year and it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets.” In his letter, Alvarez also unveiled the Badger Legacy Campaign, a fundraising campaign designed to help Wisconsin Athletics offset the lost revenues incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on what the football season looks like, UW Athletics is facing revenue losses of between $60-100 million.

Fans who purchased season tickets for football were offered the opportunity to participate in the Badger Legacy Campaign by reinvesting their season ticket and per seat contributions into a fully tax-deductible donation for 2020. In addition to the tax benefits, donations to the Badger Legacy Campaign earn double Donor Priority Points. Participants will also receive:

· Recognition on a Donor Wall of Honor at Camp Randall Stadium · A personalized Badger Legacy certificate (gifts of $250 or more) · An invitation to the 2021 Badger Legacy event (gifts of $250 or more) · A Badger Legacy commemorative coin (gifts of $1000 or more) Season ticket holders were also given the option of moving their 2020 season ticket payment and/or donation to apply to the 2021 season or requesting a full refund. A website has also been set up for fans wishing to learn more about how they can play a role in furthering the legacy of Wisconsin Athletics and contribute to the Badger Legacy Campaign. It can be found HERE.

Read more from Alvarez's letter here, along with the full Badger Legacy Campaign website.