Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" In this feature, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

On Thursday, Wisconsin published a letter from athletic director Barry Alvarez, both on social media as seen below and on the athletic department website.

The second paragraph certainly strikes a solemn tone:

"Regardless of what our fall season looks like, we are facing a great financial challenge. I don’t think it’s an embellishment to say the experience we love as Badgers and the legacy of our extraordinary athletic department is at risk."

Alvarez provided some significantly large numbers in said statement pertaining to what could lie ahead:

"Our fall season will look nothing like we are accustomed to. Due to the current challenges, we are facing a potential financial revenue loss of more than $100 million from our $140 million budget."

Earlier in the week, the Wisconsin State Journal's Todd Milewski also reported on the potential monetary impact of the athletic department, which is very much worth reading that includes quotes from Alvarez and more breakdowns.

Reports: Packers CEO on Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers CEO and President Mark Murphy spoke during the NFC North franchise's shareholder meeting on Thursday. The topic of when the Lambeau Field non-conference clash between Wisconsin and Notre Dame could occur surfaced. WOZN's Zach Heilprin reported it here via Twitter:

Packers.com's Wes Hodkiewicz also referenced Murphy's discussion about the college football contest in an article later on Thursday:

Murphy said he has spoken to Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and both sides remain committed to rescheduling the game at Lambeau Field. That could come possibly as early as 2022, with the Badgers slated to play Notre Dame at Soldier Field in 2021 as part of the schools' two-game agreement. "We're working through it," Murphy said. "Having been in Barry's shoes, I know it's not easy. These football schedules are done a while in advance but he seemed to really want to (reschedule) and I would say Jack Swarbrick from Notre Dame feels the same way that they want to have a game at Lambeau Field. Barry, especially, talked about how much he and the Badgers fans really enjoyed the LSU game here in 2016."

AllBadgers.com has reached out to UW for confirmation that discussions are taking place between Wisconsin, Notre Dame and the Packers to reschedule the game for that season. We will update this article if we hear anything.

The game between the two proud programs was set to take place on Oct. 3 in Green Bay. With the Big Ten announcing on July 9 that its schools would play "conference-only schedules," however, that canceled this year's bout between the teams.

The two are still scheduled to face off on Sept. 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Wisconsin Releases More 'Badgers Defend' Videos

Last week, UW unveiled a 'Badgers Defend' video with Alvarez. Earlier this week, the athletic department released another one, this time with both female and male student-athletes sending the message.

Check it ouot below, along with ones individually featuring defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and running back Garrett Groshek.

Wisconsin 2022 Commit with Another Impressive Feat in Weight Room

Braelon Allen has shown his strength this week in a couple of social media videos. Here is another one:

Be sure to check out his recent interview on "Instant Impact" from earlier this week where he discussed his 385-pound hang clean.

A Fond du Lac, Wis., native, Allen is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. In particular, 247Sports rates him as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 6 prospect at that position for the 2022 class.

Allen announced his commitment to Wisconsin last week and is the first for the football program for that particular recruiting cycle.