Wisconsin Celebrating Student-Athlete Graduates

Jake Kocorowski

UW-Madison's graduation weekend will be upon us in a few days. Despite the university not having in-person ceremonies (rather a virtual commencement), Wisconsin's programs are honoring their student-athletes.

AllBadgers.com will continue to update this throughout the week as more are revealed and honored, but here are some who have successfully juggled both the academic and athletic side of college life in Madison, and have come away with an undergraduate degree.

Football

NT Gunnar Roberge

Punter/Holder Connor Allen

Allen walked on and eventually played in 55 career games for Wisconsin as the program's holder for field goals and extra points.

CB Deron Harrell

As seen in the tweet, Harrell will continue playing for Wisconsin. He has played in 18 games between 2018-19.

Safety Madison Cone

In three seasons, the North Carolina native has played in 31 career games and has two interceptions.

TE Seth Currens

As noted in the tweet, Currens will head to Miami (Ohio) as a transfer. He entered the transfer portal earlier this year.

Men's Basketball

D'Mitrik Trice

As noted below, he will return to Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season as a redshirt senior. Last year, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Michael Ballard

Rashard Griffith

The former Wisconsin center returned to school and earned his degree. He also was honored in early March during the Badgers' senior night against Northwestern.

Women's Basketball

Suzanne Gilreath

Women's basketball head coach Jonathan Tsipis also praised Gilreath in a separate tweet. Be sure to check out Gilreath's podcast, "Beneath It All." 

Volleyball

Tiffany Clark

Mallory Dixon

As noted in the tweet, Dixon will graduate but head to South Carolina to continue playing volleyball.

