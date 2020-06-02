Wisconsin Coaches Paul Chryst, Greg Gard Release Statements After Death of George Floyd

Days after Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez released a statement on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, football head coach Paul Chryst and men's basketball coach Greg Gard followed suit via social media on Monday.

Four officers from the Minneapolis police department were fired on May 26. On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced that former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd, who died in police custody.

A video surfaced thereafter, and the complaint's "Statement of Probably Cause" from May 29 says that Chauvin "placed his left knee in the area of Mr. Floyd’s head and neck" for eight minutes, 46 seconds.

Here are Chryst and Gard's statements in full:

Paul Chryst

"I'm frustrated and disappointed that we as a society are not better than this. What happened to George Floyd is unspeakable but yet is all too common. Every person is important but for too long many in the black community have not been treated as such. If we are really going to affect change, then it's going to take everyone. We need to be better, individually and collectively. Our priority as a football program is to ensure everyone feels safe and valued and my commitment to our players remains helping them grow in their journey as students, athletes and men."

Greg Gard