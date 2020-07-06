Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

It feels weird due to the recent rush of announcements lately, but there were no commitments for UW regarding its football or men's basketball programs. Still, there was some news from the recruiting trail to discuss. Let's dive in.

Badgers in Top 10 for 2022 RB

The Fourth of July brought some early good news for Wisconsin with a 2022 running back, as Gi'Bran Payne unveiled his current top 10 schools.

Wisconsin made the cut, along with Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt and West Virginia.

247Sports' standalone ratings and Rivals both designate him as a four-star projected recruit, and the former ranks him as the No. 206 player in the country and No. 24 running back for the 2022 class.

Wisconsin Offers a Five-Star Guard

On Monday, standout guard Hunter Sallis announced an offer from Wisconsin.

247Sports composite rankings and Rivals rate Sallis, an Omaha (NE) Millard North product as a five-star recruit for the 2021 class. The former designates him as the No. 19 player in the country overall and No. 2 combo guard in the nation for that recruiting cycle (Rivals and ESPN list him as a point guard, for what it is worth).

Rivals also reports 29 offers for Sallis, which includes opportunities at the college level from Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Marquette, home-state Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oregon.

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect

247Sports currently rates Williams, a Westfield, Ind. native, as a three-star recruit for the 2022 class. That particular recruiting service, along with Rivals, both report eight offers for the standout heading into his junior season.

Power Five schools that have reportedly presented opportunities at the next level include two Big Ten programs in Wisconsin and Penn State, along with Kentucky from the SEC.

Both recruiting services' profiles project Williams as a weakside defensive end, but according to recent reports by 247Sports and BadgerBlitz.com, Wisconsin is looking at him as an outside linebacker.

AllBadgers.com is slated to speak with Williams later this week.