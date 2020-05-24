Each week, AllBadgers.com will look back at and round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Four-star tight end target announces date to commit

On Saturday, Jack Pugh tweeted that he would announce his commitment on Monday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT).

247Sports' composite rankings designate Pugh as a four-star talent, the No. 326 player overall and No. 12 tight end in the nation for the 2021 class. The service's standalone ratings are even higher for the Hilliard (OH) Bradley product as the No. 159 recruit, the No. 6 tight end in the nation. ESPN also designates him as a four-star prospect.

Rivals -- which has him as a three-star recruit -- reports 24 offers overall for the prep tight end.

As of Sunday morning, 247Sports crystal ball and Rivals FutureCast predictions currently are in Wisconsin's favor. However, we will see if the Badgers hear good news in just about 30 hours ago.

Wisconsin makes another top list for 2021 talent

A day prior on Friday, fellow 2021 target Terrance Ferguson trimmed his respective list of top schools to just five, naming Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee and USC. Both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals rate the Littleton (CO) Heritage native as a four-star prospect and project him as a tight end in college.

Dean Oliver talks 2020 guard signees

On May 14, AllBadgers received the opportunity to chat with the Wisconsin assistant coach. A topic that came about included the three guards signed for the 2020 class in Johnny and Jordan Davis, along with Lorne Bowman.

Read more about what Oliver said about the trio, including this snippet about Bowman:

"Has a butter-smooth pull-up (jump shot). I tell you what, he's got one of the best pull-ups I've seen. A lot like D'Mitrik Trice, they talk about Trice's pull up and then we've got Lorne Bowman coming in with something similar, so it'll be nice to see those guys, competing with each other, one in practice, but also maybe playing together. Trice is someone that can can bump over to the two (position) or play the one and maybe give him a break."

More 2022 offers!

Busy week for the Badgers in terms of out-of-state offers for the next recruiting cycle. That included projected tight end Elijah Brown and wide receivers Kojo Antwi, C.J. Williams and Sam Mbake.

2021 kicker talks walk-on opportunity from the Badgers

Hartland (WI) Arrowhead specialist Tyler Bittman spoke with AllBadgers.com last week about the preferred walk-on opportunity from UW, which programs he continues to speak with and where Wisconsin stands at the moment.

Coming up this week

AllBadgers.com will have more coverage about the Pugh commitment regardless of if he chooses Wisconsin or another program.

Plus, we are slated to speak with 2022 in-state lineman Carson Hinzman -- who has already accumulated some impressive offers as a sophomore -- as well as 2020 basketball signee Lorne Bowman. Those should happen early in the week.