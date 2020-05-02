AllBadgers
AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time!

Jake Kocorowski

It has been a bit since I last did one of these, but we are opening up the AllBadgers.com mailbag once again! Got questions regarding Wisconsin football, basketball, recruiting, other sports? Hit me up and I will do my best to try to answer by the end of the week. Some may be answered via written submission. Some may be answered via Twitter Q&A (which I will do on Sunday while cutting my own hair).

I want to build a huge community of fans who interact with each other on a daily basis (and with a high level of civility and respect for each other).

So, how do you ask the questions? Twitter? AllBadgers.com's Facebook page? Actually, through the website itself.

It's a really simple process, and most importantly, it's FREE. F-R-E-E. If you're on your desktop/laptop or on your mobile device, click on the "What's on your mind?" question as seen in the photo below.

Screen Shot 2020-05-02 at 5.13.40 PM

Fans will then be queued up to create an account if they haven't already. Once you fill out your info, you can then submit some questions to me via the "Community" section as seen on the site, or in the various articles that we publish daily!

So ... do not be shy! I will work on ways to make these weekly mailbags more interactive as well, perhaps with some incentives to help spark discussion. AllBadgers.com is definitely working to become one of the best destinations to talk Wisconsin athletics. It's been a great start so far, and looking forward to seeing what is ahead! 

Jake Kocorowski