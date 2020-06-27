Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Ricardo Hallman Commits to Wisconsin

The big news of the week came on Monday when Paul Chryst's program added the 2021 cornerback, who is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals, to the class. Be sure to check out all the coverage from AllBadgers.com:

Wisconsin Men's Basketball Receives a 2020 Walk-On Commitment

On Friday night, 2020 Pekin, Ill., prospect Justin Taphorn announced that he would join the program as a preferred walk-on.

Report: Wisconsin Volleyball Picks Up a Commitment

We need to talk more about Wisconsin volleyball more, as it has cemented itself as one of the top programs in the nation. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Dennis Punzel, Kelly Sheffield's team picked up one new commit in 2022 prospect Ella Wrobel.

Read more about the reported newest volleyball pledge from Punzel here.

Wisconsin Football Misses Out on a Couple of Targets

On Thursday evening, Terrance Ferguson publicly announced his decision as to where he will play at the next level. Wisconsin, Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Auburn were all in the mix as part of his top five, but the 2021 projected tight end declared that he will play for the Ducks in the Pac-12.

Then on Friday, projected wide receiver Kamonte Grimes released his top five programs. Three Big Ten schools -- Maryland, Michigan and Nebraska -- made the cut. Wisconsin offered earlier this spring.

In basketball for the 2021 class, Wisconsin still has three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. However, one more potential target in projected shooting guard Isaiah Barnes announced this week that he committed to Michigan.

In the past couple of months, UW has seen potential 2021 shooting guard targets Julian Roper and Louis Lesmond also commit elsewhere to Northwestern and Harvard, respectively.

Recruiting Dead Period Extended, but a 2021 Football Target Still Takes in Madison

On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Council once again announced it had lengthened the recruiting dead period -- this time to August 31.

However, recruits at this time can go on campus to visit schools on their own with their families. However, there can be no in-person interaction with any of the staff.

Gunnar Helm, a Greenwood Village (CO) Cherry Creek product, listed the Badgers among his top 14 schools in May, and the tight end announced on June 24 that he would take in the UW campus on the 25th.

Rivals rates Helm as a four-star recruit and the No. 11 tight end in the nation. He also announced on Friday that he would be in Columbus, Ohio this weekend.

Wisconsin 'Up There' for 2021 WR Skyler Bell

AllBadgers.com received the opportunity on Monday to chat with Bell, a three-star wide receiver according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. Read more about how the relationship has developed between he and Wisconsin, who he speaks with in terms of coaches, and as seen below, how the staff believes he could be used: