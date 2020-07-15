Wisconsin Announces Badgers to Sport Black Crest Logos on Uniforms

On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin's athletic department announced that it will display a university crest logo with a black "W" on its teams' uniforms once they return to competition -- "a show of support, inclusion and unity from Badger student-athletes, the UW Athletic Department and UW-Madison as a whole."

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a released statement. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

In June, a group of student-athletes—including football players—displayed messages on social media, asking via a Google form petition that the University of Wisconsin-Madison's crest be added to their uniforms with a Black "W":

We, the current and former athletes at University of Wisconsin - Madison, request to adorn our uniforms with a University crest that displays a BLACK 'W'. It is our show of solidarity and commitment to the inclusion of Black and other under-represented students that their lives matter. We stand with them in their fight for racial equality, inclusion and justice. We further stand with them against police brutality and systematic racism.



It is our hope that you join the many athletes on this petition to see to this request becoming a reality and taking a step forward to show solidarity in this movement.

Earlier this month on July 2, Wisconsin cornerback Madison Cone and track and field competitor Armoni Brown also tweeted a letter to three administrative members -- Alvarez, UW-Madison chancellor Becky Blank, and deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, vice provost and chief diversity officer Patrick Sims.

According to the release, UW "worked with student-athletes to also include a black Motion W that will also have a presence on select athletic apparel."

Here is the release in full: