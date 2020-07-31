AllBadgers
Wisconsin Predicted as 'Favorite' to Win Big Ten West by cleveland.com Media Poll

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers come off a 2019 campaign where they won a division title and secured a Rose Bowl berth. That is cause for high expectations heading into this season.

The cleveland.com "2020 Preseason Big Ten Football Poll" was released on Friday morning, and UW was voted as the "favorite" to win the Big Ten West.

Wisconsin brought in 19 first-place votes and 221 total points to lock down the divisional honors. Finishing second, arch rival Minnesota picked up 14 votes for the West's top spot on way to 209.5 points.

Last year's Big Ten champion, Ohio State, reeled in 33 of 34 first-place votes for both the East division throne and also to repeat as conference titleholders.

According to the cleveland.com article:

The panel included at least one beat writer from all 14 Big Ten teams and a few who cover the entire league or have a national perspective.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers announced their preseason all-conference team and predictions for the season. 

In that process by nine publishers/writers, we picked the Buckeyes to claim the East and overall conference championship. The Badgers were predicted to take home the West division title.

2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates

AllBadgers.com's 'Stellar, Standard and Subpar' Series

AllBadgers.com's 20 in '20 Series:

