Wisconsin OLB Christian Bell Announces Intention to Transfer

Two days after Wisconsin's Rose Bowl loss to Oregon, the program loses an outside linebacker.

Christian Bell, who initially came to UW from Alabama in 2016, announced via social media that he will transfer from the team. The Birmingham native graduated from Wisconsin after the fall semester, making him eligible to play immediately for another program.

In seven games during this season, Bell recorded four tackles and one sack. During his three-career at UW, he played in 24 contests from 2017-19. The 'backer tallied eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble and one pass defended each.

Bell's departure will shrink the depth at Wisconsin's outside linebacker heading into the 2020 season. Zack Baun and Tyler Johnson both exhausted their eligibility after the Rose Bowl.

Assistant coach Bobby April will now guide a room that includes Noah Burks, Izayah Green-May, Jaylan Franklin and Spencer Lytle. Four-star 2020 signees Kaden Johnson and Nick Herbig will also join the program.