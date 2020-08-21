Three Badgers Claim PFF Preseason All-American Honors
Jake Kocorowski
A season may not be played in the fall for the Big Ten, but a trio of Badgers received some accolades from a prominent publication on Wednesday.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its 2020 Preseason All-American team earlier this week. Though there were no Wisconsin players were named to first-team honors, Cole Van Lanen, Jack Sanborn and Eric Burrell claimed some distinctions.
Van Lanen, UW's left tackle, was named as a second-team offensive tackle by PFF. Earlier this summer, the Green Bay, Wis., native claimed preseason first-team All-American nods from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and USA TODAY.
For PFF, Sanborn was selected as a third-team linebacker while Burrell was named honorable mention at safety.
In 2019, Sanborn led Wisconsin in tackles (80) and tied for first on the team in interceptions with Burrell (three). He also ranked third in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (5.5).
Burrell stepped up as a redshirt junior last season, recording 55 tackles -- good for fifth on the team. He also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups.
Check out more of the watch lists for each of the aforementioned Badgers below.
More on Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Availability from AllBadgers.com
- Has Cole Van Lanen 'Put Enough on Tape' for NFL? 'I Think I Need More'
- Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell on Transfer Topic with Big Ten Postponement
- Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Discuss Potential of Playing Spring Football
- Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Candid in Response to Big Ten Football 'Postponement'
Wisconsin Players and Respective Watch Lists
- Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn: Chuck Bednarik Award watch list and Butkus Award watch list
- Quarterback Jack Coan: Davey O'Brien Award watch list, Maxwell Trophy watch list, Manning Award watch list and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list
- Running back Nakia Watson: Doak Walker Award watch list
- Tight end Jake Ferguson: John Mackey Award watch list
- Safety Eric Burrell: Jim Thorpe Award watch list and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen: Outland Trophy watch list
- Safety Madison Cone: Wuerffel Trophy watch list
- Long snapper Adam Bay: Patrick Mannelly Award watch list