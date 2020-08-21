A season may not be played in the fall for the Big Ten, but a trio of Badgers received some accolades from a prominent publication on Wednesday.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its 2020 Preseason All-American team earlier this week. Though there were no Wisconsin players were named to first-team honors, Cole Van Lanen, Jack Sanborn and Eric Burrell claimed some distinctions.

Van Lanen, UW's left tackle, was named as a second-team offensive tackle by PFF. Earlier this summer, the Green Bay, Wis., native claimed preseason first-team All-American nods from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and USA TODAY.

For PFF, Sanborn was selected as a third-team linebacker while Burrell was named honorable mention at safety.

In 2019, Sanborn led Wisconsin in tackles (80) and tied for first on the team in interceptions with Burrell (three). He also ranked third in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (5.5).

Burrell stepped up as a redshirt junior last season, recording 55 tackles -- good for fifth on the team. He also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups.

Check out more of the watch lists for each of the aforementioned Badgers below.

