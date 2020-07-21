Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen Selected to 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List
Jake Kocorowski
Another year, another Wisconsin Badger lineman on the Outland Trophy watch list.
UW left tackle Cole Van Lanen and 84 other student-athletes were named to the 2020 Outland Trophy preseason watch list as announced by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday. As mentioned in the press release, the award is presented "to the best interior lineman in college football."
From Green Bay, Wis., Van Lanen has played in 40 games heading into his final year of eligibility as a Badger. He started 13 contests in 2019.
Van Lanen will likely anchor the left tackle spot once again on a line that needs to fill in holes on the interior with Tyler Biadasz, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann all departing the program.
Earlier this summer, Van Lanen also claimed a preseason first-team All-American nod from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Former Badgers to win the award include Joe Thomas (2006) and Gabe Carimi, according to Wisconsin's 2019 fact book. It also states that Michael Deiter was a semifinalist in 2018, while Aaron Gibson and Chris McIntosh were finalists in 1998 and 1999, respectively.
Also announced on Tuesday, Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell and 97 other college student-athletes were selected to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list, as announced by the FWAA. As noted in the press release, the honor is given to "National Defensive Player of the Year."
2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates
- Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn: Chuck Bednarik Award watch list and Butkus Award watch list
- Quarterback Jack Coan: Davey O'Brien Award watch list
- Running back Nakia Watson: Doak Walker Award watch list
- Tight end Jake Ferguson: John Mackey Award watch list
- Safety Eric Burrell: Jim Thorpe Award watch list and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
