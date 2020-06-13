Wisconsin's offensive line will need to solidify some spots for the 2020 season, but one constant that is slated to return is redshirt senior Cole Van Lanen.

On Thursday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its 2020 preseason All-America teams, and Van Lanen was named as a first-team representative in that group. He joins Oregon's Penei Sewell, Texas' Samuel Cosmi, Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis as offensive linemen to claim that distinction.

Van Lanen is one of five Big Ten players to be named preseason first-team All-Americans by the foundation. The aforementioned Davis, Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, Penn State defensive lineman Micah Parsons, and Purdue wide receiver* Rondale Moore received nods as well.

From Green Bay, Wis., Van Lanen has played in 40 games heading into his final year of eligibility as a Badger. He started 13 contests for Wisconsin in 2019. He will be asked to anchor the left tackle spot once again on a line that needs to fill in holes on the interior with Tyler Biadasz, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann all departing the program.

*Moore is listed as a kickoff returner

Wisconsin's Strength and Conditioning Coach on Adapting to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Precautions

Wisconsin announced on Monday their plan and approach to welcome back student-athletes to campus, which started with its football and volleyball programs. Voluntary strength and conditioning activities will begin on Monday the 15th.

UW released an interview with head strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej on Friday. The former Badger defensive lineman turned assistant discussed how the program adapted to players being gone from campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how he and a committee worked to get a plan and its protocols in place, among other topics.

Kolodziej and head coach Paul Chryst are scheduled to speak with reporters on Monday afternoon. Tune into more early next week there.

Checking in on Jack Dunn's Fundraiser

In late March, the Wisconsin wide receiver and his older brother, Bobby (also a UW graduate assistant) kicked off their "Team 2020 Campaign."

As noted on the GoFundMe page:

"Founded by Madison natives and UW students Jack Dunn and Bob Dunn, the Team 2020 campaign has set the goal to raise funds to support up to 2,020 meals a month to families in desperate need during COVID-19 crisis. A team has been formed to help Agrace HospiceCare service an urgent need with in-home patients and their families, to provide meals during the state-mandated ‘Safer at Home’ time period."



Currently, the fundraiser has raised nearly $71,000 since it started over two months ago with a goal to reach $100,000.

Coming Up from AllBadgers.com This Weekend

AllBadgers.com spoke with wide receiver Adam Krumholz and his girlfriend, Demitra Philosophos on their fundraiser that is partnered with Nehemiah, a local organization based here in Madison working to take on the racial disparities within the community. It currently stands at $9,385 as of 6:50 a.m. CT on Saturday morning, with a goal itself of $15,000. Be on the lookout for an article and videos coming up on what they have accomplished so far, and what drove them to take on the initiative.

Also as we do every week, AllBadgers.com will recap the recruiting week that was, especially with a big-time commitment in four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers, plus highlight features and analysis from around the Sports Illustrated network.