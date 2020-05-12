For Connor Allen, Playing for Wisconsin "Truly a Dream Come True"

A week before signing day in 2015, Connor Allen received a call from Wisconsin stating they had a walk-on opportunity.

Over five years later, three New Year's Six bowl appearances and countless holds for nearly a handful of Badgers kickers later, the in-state native now leaves UW-Madison as a graduate.

Did he ever imagine ending his time playing not just in three New Year's Six bowls but 55 games in total?

“No, I did not -- and like I’ll always say -- it is truly a dream come true for me because when I was a kid I always dreamt of playing on the Badgers," Allen told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday afternoon. "Me and my best friend growing up in kindergarten, we played football all through ... kindergarten and elementary school and middle school. We were always joking around. We're like, 'It would be so cool to play together on the football team at Wisconsin,' both go to school there and we could live together in the dorms and all that stuff.

"Then it turns out that we both actually end up going to Madison, and then I ended up actually playing football here so it was truly, truly one of those dream come true moments for me and experiences for me. If you told me that I would have played in every game for four years, I would have never guessed that that was gonna happen.”

The path towards time on the field came after redshirting in 2015 behind the outgoing Drew Meyer. Georgia native Anthony Lotti signed with the program as a member of UW's class of 2016, so Allen believed there would be a battle for punting duties.

However, he saw a potential opening as a holder for field goals and extra points.

"I knew that if I worked my butt off really hard, I could have a chance of doing that," Allen said. "That was my way of kind of just getting on the field and being a part of the team truly and like going to all the games and being able to travel and all that stuff. So I saw that as my opportunity that I could take advantage of.

"I worked my butt off all winter doing holding stuff. After each workout, I'd have Zach Hintze toss me snaps -- like 50 to 100 snaps every day -- in the winter after workouts to make sure I was putting in the work for that and really perfecting the craft of holding. Then during spring ball, I worked with 'Raf' (Rafael Gaglianone) a lot, and we just had a good connection there -- and he trusted me and I trusted him -- and it ended up working out well for the next four years.”

Allen eventually earned the holder job, and for the next 55 games, he served in that capacity for and developed relationships with placekickers Gaglianone, Andrew Endicott, Collin Larsh and Hintze. There is a science to holding during those field goal or extra point attempts, as the New Berlin, Wis., native explained how each kicker has their own preference in terms of how they like the ball to be titled.

For Gaglianone, Allen explained he liked it "more pretty straight up and down and maybe slightly forward," but that could change depending upon where they needed to line up on the field.

“So if it was a longer kick, we'd have it a little bit more forward because it would cut through the wind and be more of a driver ball," Allen said. "Compared to if it was shorter or an extra point, it would just be kind of like a regular straight up and down ball with the slightest of lean towards him.

“For each guy, it's a little bit different. Like Collin likes his a pretty straight up and down as well and so does Zach, but there's very, very slight differences between each guy and how they like them.”

Now that his time as a Badger has come to a close -- which included 29 punts for a 37.9-yard average -- Allen now makes his way into the real world. He graduated with a degree and will start his professional career as a financial advisor foundations program associate for Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

That will start in mid-June, but between now and then, he will have about a month to study up for a couple of licenses needed for his new profession along with the Securities Industry Essentials exam (SIE).

When looking back on his football career in Madison and the most memorable contests he played in, Allen recalled his first game as a Badger in September 2016. As a home-state kid, that came against No. 5 LSU in historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay in what became a 16-14 win. He held Gaglianone's eventual game-winning 47-yard field goal with under four minutes to play.

He reminisced about two comeback road wins during a 2018 season -- Wisconsin's 47-44 triple-overtime thriller at Purdue, and earlier that year, the 28-17 win in Iowa City against the Hawkeyes.

AllBadgers.com also brought up the subject of UW's 2019 win over Minnesota, where after a 38-17 win over the Gophers, Allen and other seniors retook Paul Bunyan's Axe and proceeded to celebrate inside TCF Bank Stadium. Not just that, but Wisconsin also clinched the Big Ten West division championship and a berth in the conference title game.

"That's definitely a top three game for me as well," Allen said.

UW lost to Minnesota 35-17 inside Camp Randall Stadium a year prior in November 2018. Though the program normally does not need extra motivation to play the rival, Allen believes that experience last year "lit an extra little flame" under us as well."

“As you look back on your career, that's one of those career moments that as a senior, you get to beat Minnesota," Allen said, "and it was almost even sweeter that it was at their place when they were ranked higher than us and thought they were better than us and all that stuff.

"We were able to go in there and just embarrass them at their own field. Then being able to swing the Axe and chop down their goalpost is one of those surreal moments that I will definitely remember forever."