Wisconsin WR Jack Dunn Helps Start "Team 2020" Fundraising Campaign

One of Wisconsin's redshirt senior wide receivers has stepped up to help part of the Madison community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Jack Dunn -- and his brother, graduate assistant Bob -- announced their "Team 2020 Campaign." According to the GoFundMe website, the goal for this fundraising opportunity is "to raise funds to support up to 2,020 meals a month to families in desperate need during COVID-19 crisis. A team has been formed to help Agrace HospiceCare service an urgent need with in-home patients and their families, to provide meals during the state-mandated ‘Safer at Home’ time period."

The Dunn brothers have initially set the goal for $100,000, and those willing to donate can do so at this link. The donated amounts will head to a fund at the Madison Community Foundation. Staff from the Edgewater Hotel will work on meal prep and deliveries to those patients at Agrace and their respective families.

According to its website, Agrace was started in 1978 and "is a nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization" that serves "more than 900 patients every day in southern Wisconsin."

Via the GoFundMe page, both brothers discussed the fundraiser and their reasoning for kickstarting this endeavor: