Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Preview: Defensive Line

March is not just for the NCAA tournament but also for Wisconsin football. The Badgers will kickoff spring practices starting on March 10 and run through April 18.

Last week, the Wisconsin athletic department released the times and dates of the sessions along with just which ones the media will be able to view. AllBadgers.com will be at all nine practices and provide news, analysis, videos and interviews. Reporters are also slated to hear from head coach Paul Chryst on Monday morning, March 4.

As spring ball nears, we also break down Wisconsin's position groups one-by-one. On Sunday, we look at the defensive line, where unlike their counterparts on the offensive side of the ball, this unit returns all of their projected starters. Just which younger players behind them develop starting these next two months will be something to monitor, however.

2019 Player Stats

Garrett Rand (13 tackles, nine starts): 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack

Matt Henningsen (14 games, five starts): 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, two touchdowns (All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches)

Isaiahh Loudermilk (14 games, 14 starts): 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles (consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention)

Keeanu Benton (13 games, six starts): 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks

Departing Players

Defensive end David Pfaff and nose tackle Gunnar Roberge (exhausted eligibility)

Projected Returning Players to the Position for the Spring

Defensive Ends

Garrett Rand (redshirt senior)

Matt Henningsen (redshirt junior)

Isaiahh Loudermilk (redshirt senior)

Isaiah Mullens (redshirt sophomore)

Boyd Dietzen (redshirt sophomore)

Michael Balistreri (redshirt junior)

Rodas Johnson (redshirt freshman)

Gio Paez (redshirt freshman)

Nose Tackles

Keeanu Benton (sophomore)

Bryson Williams (junior)

Additions to Position for Spring

Defensive end Cade McDonald (three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals)

AllBadgers.com's Question for 2020 Spring Ball: Which Young Players Set Themselves in Position for Fall Camp Reps Behind the Starters?

In January, I asked if the position group as a whole would become the strength of the defense. That's for the season as a whole. Three veterans in Rand, Henningsen and Loudermilk can lock down the end positions. As they showed in 2019 when healthy, the trio helped Wisconsin regain its form as one of the nation's best defenses thanks to plugging up gaps and also making key timely plays. Benton and Williams make up a formidable duo at nose tackle, and we will see just when the latter returns from injury.

Behind those five, spring will be a great opportunity for younger, more inexperienced players to see more reps. According to UW's participation logs, Mullens and Dietzen played in 13 and 14 games last season, respectively. Can the two redshirt sophomores use these sessions to begin the process of cementing themselves within the two-deep?

The class of 2019 boasted defensive line signees like Benton, Paez and Johnson. Benton did not enroll early last season, but he secured a spot in the two-deep during fall camp in August and later made an early impact on the field. With another conditioning cycle in him from the winter months -- along with the experience he received in eventually becoming a starter when Williams went down with his left leg injury -- the Janesville native could be primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Johnson came to Wisconsin as a four-star product according to Rivals, but both he and Paez -- a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals -- redshirted last year. These practices will allow us to see how the second-year linemen have progressed both in acclimating to the techniques position coach Inoke Breckterfield requires of the group, and also how another cycle with the strength and conditioning staff has benefitted them.

Also kick-starting his collegiate career a semester early, McDonald impressed during a Wisconsin summer camp last June and committed shortly thereafter. One could think of the Houlton, Wis. (Hudson), native as a "sleeper" in this year's recruiting class, and we will see just how quickly he adjusts to the speed of the college game starting this week.