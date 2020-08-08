20 on '20: Wisconsin's Safeties

As Wisconsin football student-athletes started "voluntary athletics activities" on June 15 -- AllBadgers.com wanted to begin a series dedicated to the program entering the 2020 season.

I had some questions as to the parameters, however. Do we highlight breakout or "most important" players according to a specific set of standards?

Perhaps we look at the biggest concerns with a team returning many starters and contributors but has specific questions needing to be answered at key positions?

As an update based on recent trends, will we actually have a season to cover? (Admittedly, maybe that is why I slowed down this compilation in the month of July.)

In that light, AllBadgers.com presents its "20 on '20" series where we dissect (you guessed it) 20 topics pertaining to the football program. For those needing to catch up, here is the series so far:

No. 15: Wisconsin's Safeties

We kicked off the series talking about Wisconsin's deepest position groups, and this room was among those discussed.

Last year however, that depth was needed (and one can argue that characteristic expanded) due to injury and a couple of targeting penalties in September.

This season, if it is played, UW should boast a talented set of safeties in an experienced secondary overall.

Let's start with Eric Burrell, who since mid-July has racked up some national preseason watch list love for the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

In 2019, Burrell stepped up with Scott Nelson being lost for the season after sustaining a left leg injury during the South Florida game. The Maryland native eventually started 13 of 14 games and finished tied for first on the team in interceptions with inside linebacker Jack Sanborn (three).

Burrell also recorded 55 tackles -- good for fifth on the defense -- along with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups.

Like Burrell, Reggie Pearson started 13 of 14 games last season and showed his physical presence often. He accumulated 60 tackles (fourth on the team and first in terms of non-linebackers). Three-and-a half tackles went for a loss, along with four pass breakups.

The Michigan native also tied for the team lead with four others with two forced fumbles.

Then there's Nelson, who started the 2019 season-opener against the Bulls but suffered that leg injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the Badgers' Rose Bowl-bound campaign.

Prior to last year, he suited up for nine games in 2018 and racked up 41 tackles and six pass breakups. Nelson started eight of those contests, along with the USF matchup last year. Just how does the rotation work?

Another starting-capable safety is Collin Wilder, who earned a scholarship after initially transferring from Houston and walking on to the program. He played in all 14 games (with two starts), tying for second on the team in pass breakups (six). He also recorded 19 tackles, 2.5 for loss.

When both Pearson and Burrell received targeting penalties in the home win against Michigan during the third quarter, Wilder and a couple other walk-ons -- Tyler Mais and John Torchio -- needed to jump in. Torchio later reeled in an interception at the end of the win against the Wolverines and started against Northwestern the following week with Burrell and Pearson sitting out the first half.

There is also senior Madison Cone, who converted from cornerback where he started two games in 2018. He can play safety as he heads into his final year in Madison, but he also can set up in the nickel slot and assume duties there.

That is what makes this group stand out so much. It is not just the depth that pops -- it's the versatility. Pearson spoke to me about it last August when I wrote for BadgerBlitz.com:

“Kind of reminds you of when we had D’Cota [Dixon], Leo [Musso], ‘Trell’ [Natrell Jamerson], and so we’re very versatile," Pearson said. "Like I play safety and nickel every now and then, Scott sometimes goes to nickel. It’s even more exciting when we get a corner to come to safety, knowing that he play in the post, come down and stuff. We’re a pretty versatile group."

[Ed. note: Pearson is referring to Cone in the second-to-last sentence.]

Wisconsin at times flashed defensive looks that were a nickel package, but within the five defensive backs on the field, they showed three safeties on the field at once. That was very much evident against South Florida.

Along with a three-deep of corners who have started at some point in the UW careers, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has plenty of pieces to work with in the secondary to leverage and key in on particular matchups.